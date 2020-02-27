Milton Scores 20 in Loss to Cavaliers

SNAPSHOT

The 76ers (36-23) on Wednesday lost the first game of a back-to-back, 108-94, to the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-41) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Joel Embiid was forced to leave the contest in the final seconds of the first quarter due to a left shoulder sprain. He didn't return, finishing with three points in seven minutes.

Going into the evening, the Sixers were already down one All-Star in Ben Simmons (back). The loss of a second proved to be too much.

Cleveland led wire-to-wire, and went up by as many as 20 points midway through the third period. Behind a spirited second-half performance from Shake Milton, the Sixers fought back, closing within five points early in the fourth.

They were still within single-digits with three minutes to go, but back-to-back threes from the Cavaliers put the tilt out of reach.

TURNING POINT

The Cavaliers set the tone from the jump. They won Wednesday's first quarter, 28-17, which forced the Sixers to play catch-up the rest of the game.

WORTH NOTING

• Shake Milton tallied 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting, and a 4-for-6 effort from beyond the arc. It was the second 20-point game of his two-year pro career. He posted 10 of his points in the third quarter.

• Alec Burks scored 13 points (6-12 fg) for his second double-digit outing since joining the Sixers. Furkan Korkamz added 14 points.

• With Joel Embiid (left shoulder) and Norvel Pelle (illness) both out, Kyle O'Quinn saw action off the bench. He produced six points, two rebounds, and four blocks in under 12 minutes.

• For the majority of Wednesday's game, Cleveland controlled the interior. The Cavs outrebounded the Sixers, 49-32, while outscoring them in the paint, 52-36.

• Colin Sexton led Cleveland with 28 points.

A solid showing it was for Shake Milton from start to finish.

UP NEXT

The 76ers will aim to sweep their four-game season series against the New York Knicks (17-41) Thursday at The Center.