Melbourne Match-Up Brings Part of Brown's Career Full Circle

It was just a little more than 35 years ago now that District Court Justice Harold H. Greene handed down a highly-impactful decision in the antitrust case that the United States had brought against the American Telephone and Telegraph Company.

The latter, of course, went by AT&T for short, and, not too long after the suit was settled, became the employer of Brett William Brown, the Boston University point guard extraordinaire who began working for the company after graduating in 1983.

But Greene’s ruling in favor of the government had far-reaching ramifications. It forced AT&T to give up its stranglehold on the telecommunications industry, at a critical moment in history when new technologies - the internet, faxing, data sharing - were emerging.

Brown, then in his mid-20s, ultimately realized that despite being the beneficiary of a comfortable salary for someone his age, the business wasn’t for him.

So, single, unattached, and still very much passionate about hoops, Brown upped and moved from the Northeast to the South Pacific. He backpacked his way around Australia, and surrounding nations like New Zealand and Tahiti; made enough connections to break into the Australian basketball coaching ranks; met his wife at the Great Barrier Reef; and the rest was history.

It’s a story that’s been well-documented and often told throughout the five-plus years Brown has spent in Philadelphia, but its recounting Thursday was particularly timely, and necessary, even.

That’s because Friday, Brown and the 76ers will open their four-game pre-season schedule against Melbourne United at The Center. Melbourne is coming off its first championship campaign as part of the National Basketball League, in which Brown coached for the majority of his 17 years in Australia.

In the near two decades that have passed since left the NBL, the popularity of roundball Down Under has soared tremendously.

“What I take satisfaction out of and pride in was that in the early days, I worked with many tremendous coaches and administrators as the league started to take off,” Brown said Thursday.

In the late 1980s, Brown got his foot in the door, serving as an assistant coach to the Melbourne Tigers. He landed his first big head coaching gig in 1993, with the North Melbourne Giants, and later, in the early 2000s, coached the Sydney Kings before joining the San Antonio Spurs full-time.

Brown won a title both in North Melbourne, and Sydney. Concurrent with his domestic coaching duties, he was also heavily involved with the Australian national team.

Brown steadily rose through the ranks, and eventually earned the chance to coach the Boomers in the 2012 London Olympic Games. They finished seventh.

“To see the growth of the sport [in Australia] interests me,” said Brown.

Living, breathing proof of his trend can be found right under Brown’s nose these days, in the forms of Ben Simmons, and Jonah Bolden.

Raised in Melbourne by one of Brown’s former players, Simmons has all the makings of not just an NBA superstar, but a global celebrity. Bolden, meanwhile, was also born in Melbourne, and too is the son of a professional player.

“It’s an absolute privilege...to now come over and play Philly, obviously a team that’s got unbelievable Australian links, with a former coach of mine Brett Brown,” said Dean Vickerman, Melbourne’s head coach and an ex-Brown player. “Ben Simmons, I played with his dad, and Jonah Bolden, I played against his dad”.

“We’ve got really good links to this team. In Australia, there’s so many fans of the 76ers right now, a lot of 76ers jerseys. To come and do this is an absolute privilege.”

#TBT Dean Vickerman and Brett Brown have a bit of history! #TeamVic player and coach in 1990... to their #NBAvNBL showdown this week as @MelbUnitedHQ take on @sixers! pic.twitter.com/kJb5c9UBdj — Basketball Victoria (@Basketball_Vic) September 27, 2018

Friday’s exhibition match-up between the Sixers and United certainly brings a segment of Brown’s life-long basketball journey full circle. Had it not been, he pointed out, for Judge Henry Greene’s verdict in the U.S. vs AT&T case, who knows where Brown’s path would have taken him?