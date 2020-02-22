A Meeting with Milwaukee

Though it may feel like a lifetime ago, the last time the 76ers (35-21) visited the Bucks (47-8) was earlier this month, the same day as the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Just hours before tipoff, Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks had learned about their trade to Philadelphia.

Now, both players figure to be key factors in the latest meeting between the two Eastern Conference heavyweights.

Robinson recalled that day - getting traded from the Warriors to the Sixers, then watching the Sixers play the Bucks on TV shortly after.

“It was on the fly, and we had just found out, but I checked out some of the game,” Robinson said Friday.

“It’s a little weird. How will you fit in? You try to imagine yourself on the court, imagine yourself with the rest of the players and the personnel."

Since that day, Robinson and Burks have moved to Philadelphia, and have each already made their mark on the team.

In Robinson’s first game as a Sixer, he scored 10 points (5-6 FG) in 12 minutes of play in the team’s win over the Bulls on Feb. 9.

Burks turned heads in the Sixers’ most recent game - a 112-104 overtime win over Brooklyn - on Thursday, finishing with 19 points and four rebounds. It was just his second active game as a Sixer.

In that battle with Brooklyn, the Sixers overcame a 20-point deficit behind impressive performances from Burks, Joel Embiid (season-high 39 pts, 16 reb) and Tobias Harris (22 pts, 12 reb).

Ben Simmons was unavailable in the win (back) but is available for Saturday’s matchup in Milwaukee.

In his last 10 games, Simmons has averaged 21.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.

Saturday’s contest tips at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Boasting the best record in the league, the Bucks have won six of their last seven games.

In their first game since the All-Star break, the Bucks topped the Pistons, 126-106 in Detroit Thursday. Defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and 16 rebounds in the contest. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season.

