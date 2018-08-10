Medical Update | Smith's Surgery Successful

STATEMENT FROM PHILADELPHIA 76ERS VICE PRESIDENT OF ATHLETE CARE DR. DANIEL MEDINA:

AUG. 10, 2018 — Rookie guard Zhaire Smith underwent successful surgery Thursday evening to repair an acute Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. Smith suffered the injury during Tim Grgurich’s development camp in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 6.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley, Associate Attending Orthopedic Surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Additional information regarding Smith’s recovery and return-to-play timetable will be provided as available and when appropriate.