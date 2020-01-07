Making the Case: Josh Richardson

Performance

After joining the 76ers this past offseason, Josh Richardson has made an immediate impact.

Richardson is averaging 15.0 points per game this season, the team’s third-highest average (trailing Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris). He also averages 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while scoring in double-digits in 22 of his 30 outings.

Richardson is the team’s highest-volume 3-point shooter, averaging a team-high 1.8 threes per game (5.0 attempts).

One of his strongest performances to date came in his first meeting with his former Miami Heat teammates on Nov. 23 at The Center. That night, Richardson scored 32 points, shooting 6-of-7 from long range (a season-high) and 11-of-15 (73.3%) overall.

.@J_Rich1 went OFF last night & got himself a new season-high. 32 PTS | 4 AST | 1 STL pic.twitter.com/st77y6XDgP — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 24, 2019

It didn’t take long for Richardson to develop chemistry with backcourt counterpart Ben Simmons either.

Richardson has also shared the ball at a high rate, posting at least five assists in 11 of his appearances, including a season-high eight dimes against Houston.

Often praised for his abilities as a true two-way guard, his 1.1 steals per game is the third-highest average on the team. He also generates 2.8 deflections per game (second on the team to Simmons).

Among the Elite

Richardson’s well-roundedness sets him apart. He’s the only player in the league with 450 points, 50 3-pointers, 100 assists, and 30 steals in fewer than 1000 minutes.

Perspective

Brett Brown has been impressed with Richardson’s consistency - in his play and his demeanor:

“He’s just steady. What you see is what you get. There’s a consistency in him that I respect. I think he’s just steady, in his spirit and in his game. He’s been a real dot-connector… He’s comfortable to have around. He’s good people, he fits in quite seamlessly."