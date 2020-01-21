Making the Case | Joel Embiid

Performance

With unique talents and impressive skill, Joel Embiid is among the league’s best.

Already a two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection, and two-time All-Defensive Team selection, the 7-footer is standing out once again in his fourth season of NBA competition.

In 31 appearances this season, Embiid is averaging 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.

We think @JoelEmbiid had a fun night. 38 PTS | 13 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/PjPdCfMFxp — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 13, 2019

One of Embiid’s best performances this season came Dec. 12 when the 76ers visited Boston. That night, on national television, the big man finished with 38 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and a block.

He’s posted eight 30-plus point performances this season, and 22 20-plus point outings.

Embiid’s 29 double-doubles marks the ninth-highest total in the league. His rebounding average is seventh-best.

And among bigs, only Anthony Davis (27.1 ppg) scores more points per game.

Earlier this season, Embiid became the fastest player in the league to reach 2,000 rebounds since Tim Duncan did so in 1999.

In Washington on Dec. 5, Embiid finished with a massive 26-point, 21-rebound double-double. He scored 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds on Nov. 27 against Sacramento.

Among the Elite

Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only players in the NBA averaging at least 20 points, 12 rebounds, and a block per game.

Perspective

Al Horford has expressed his admiration for his frontcourt partner since he first arrived in Philadelphia:

“It’s exciting. This is my 13th year in the league and it’s really something special to be able to play alongside a guy like Joel, it’s really a dream come true for me,” Horford said. “I believe he is the best big man in the league right now.”

