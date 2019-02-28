Looking to Make it Two in a Row on the Road

Scene Setter:

Some noteworthy possibilities loom for the 76ers (39-22), as they look to even their season series versus the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-22) Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Not only could a win move the Sixers into a tie for the third spot in the Eastern Conference, but the game might also bring Justin Patton’s first minutes as a Sixer. He joined the squad from the Timberwolves in November alongside Jimmy Butler, and was recalled from G League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee) and Boban Marjanovic (knee).

“I want to showcase, and show that I’m supposed to be here,” Patton said. “That’s what the NBA is about — coming up from the bottom.”

In their last meeting, the Thunder bested the Sixers, 117-115, on Jan. 19 at The Center. OKC forward Paul George scored 31 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining.

At the time, Tobias Harris was still a Clipper. Since joining the Sixers, he has contributed 20.4 points per game in his seven games, and the team has only lost twice.

Monday in New Orleans, the Sixers outlasted the Pelicans, 111-110, behind Harris’ game-high 29 points.

In the Sixers’ remaining 21 regular season games, Brett Brown hopes his still-new team can “do simple perfect,” as the group continues to grow and evolve.

That mission continues Thursday, as the Sixers seek yet another first - a win in Oklahoma City. The Thunder have taken each of the nine match-ups the teams have played there.

Opponent Outlook:

The Thunder have dropped their last two, against the Sacramento Kings (31-30) and Denver Nuggets (42-18), respectively. Led by Paul George (28.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg) and Russell Westbrook (22.5 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 10.9 apg), the team is currently third in the Western Conference. OKC also ranks second in the league in rebounds, averaging 48 per game.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: TNT / tntdrama.com/watchtnt