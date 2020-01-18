Looking to Keep Momentum Rolling on the Road

After going a perfect 2-0 during this week’s homestand, the 76ers (27-16) will look to keep up the good work as they hit the road.

First up: the New York Knicks (11-31) Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Sixers won their first two meetings with the Knicks, in South Philadelphia on Nov. 20, and at MSG on Nov. 29.

Saturday, the third meeting between the teams comes on the second night of a back-to-back for the Sixers - and the first night sure was something.

Coming out of the halftime break down 47-46 to the Chicago Bulls (15-28), Furkan Korkmaz led the Sixers to a 54-42 second half advantage. Korkmaz scored 18 of his career-high 24 points in the second half, with six 3-pointers (a perfect 4-4 from deep in the third quarter).

“Everybody saw that I was really feeling it,” Korkmaz said. “They’re just trying to find me. I got good open looks. I think as a team, we were really focused to move the ball today.”

Brett Brown said early this season that he hoped to “grow a bomber,” and on Friday, he had one in Korkmaz.

“He changed the game,” Brown said. “He gave us a spark... Quick points, buckets, fueled our defense.”

In the second half, the Sixers held the Bulls to shoot 41.5% from the field and just 10.5% (2-of-19) from long range.

For Brown, it started with defense, and Ben Simmons’ (20 pts, 11 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl) lockdown performance.

“[Ben] was the adult in the room defensively,” Brown said. “I thought he changed the game. How can he not be a first team all-league defensive player?”

Now, the team will look to bring the goods from home onto the road, as they visit the Knicks, Nets, and Raptors.

“We’ve just got to win on the road,” Ben Simmons said. “At the end of the day, it comes down to playing defense, locking in from the first to the fourth quarter, and keeping that mentality, and not letting up.”

Saturday’s contest tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Knicks have dropped seven of their last eight, falling to the Suns, 121-98, Thursday night. Julius Randle lead his team with 26 points in the contest. Randle is also the Knicks’ leading scorer, averaging 19.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Standout rookie RJ Barrett, who averages 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, is out Saturday against the Sixers (ankle).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic