Recapping an Exciting All-Star Weekend
For the first time since 2002, a duo of 76ers traveled to All-Star Weekend, as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons took Charlotte by storm. It was a busy few days in the Queen City, so here’s a look back on what you might have missed from our content team.
.@joelembiid with a message for fans before getting trimmed up for @nbaallstar Weekend!#JoelEmbiid | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/BCB3jpmzDx
Embiid was making his second straight All-Star appearance as a starter. Simmons, meanwhile, earned his first career All-Star nod, and also played in Friday’s Mtn Dew ICE Rising Stars game. This was the second year in a row Simmons participated in the latter event.
.@BenSimmons25 heads out to the court before #MTNDEWICERisingStars game! #BenSimmons | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/getoyLDdJr
If you ever wondered what a Rising Stars Challenge practice sounded like, wonder no more!
.@BenSimmons25 mic'd up during Team World practice for #MTNDEWICERisingStars!#BenSimmons | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/tu1CFxYNsU
Hoping for some cool highlights, you say? You got it:
SHEESH#BenSimmons | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/XYLfhvi4R1
Simmons led Team World in the Rising Stars exhibition with 28 points, five boards, six assists, and three steals.
#BenSimmons | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/BhYMqAAwuL
Sunday sizzled with excitement for the main event, as Embiid and Team Giannis prepared to face Simmons and Team LeBron.
The stars are out in Charlotte for #NBAAllStar and they're taking notice to @BenSimmons25 and @JoelEmbiid.
#TeamLeBron | #TeamGiannis
#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/DoOIhf0mnW
The evening teemed with significance for Simmons, who not only was suiting up for his first All-Star Game, but making Australia’s first All-Star appearance ever.
Australia's first #NBAAllStar #BenSimmons | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/vCXgONaDMw
As unnatural as it was to see these guys on opposite sides of the ball, we knew at least one 76er would be an All-Star winner.
Our 2019 All-Stars.
#JoelEmbiid | #BenSimmons
#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/WKGazoeYAj
There was pregame debauchery, with a side of sharp-shooting:
Some pregame volleyball with @JoelEmbiid and @StephenCurry30 #NBAAllStar | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/YbE8P6izOq
From the logo, super casual.#BenSimmons | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/GqGbk7Fyo1
Then, it was off to the races:
.@JoelEmbiid’s best stuff from #NBAAllStar! #JoelEmbiid | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/2G9h4F1ZrR
.@BenSimmons25’s highlights from his first #NBAAllStar performance! #BenSimmons | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/8R5SAzDR1t
Embiid finished with 10 points, and twelve boards in 23 minutes, while Simmons recorded 10 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in 17 minutes.
Though a 50-point third quarter helped Simmons and Team LeBron storm to a 178-164 comeback win, the main takeaway from the night (for us) was clear: Go Sixers!
2019 #NBAAllStar Weekend in one 12 second video.
#JoelEmbiid | #BenSimmons
#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/E2COZpY83N
