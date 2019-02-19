Recapping an Exciting All-Star Weekend

For the first time since 2002, a duo of 76ers traveled to All-Star Weekend, as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons took Charlotte by storm. It was a busy few days in the Queen City, so here’s a look back on what you might have missed from our content team.

Embiid was making his second straight All-Star appearance as a starter. Simmons, meanwhile, earned his first career All-Star nod, and also played in Friday’s Mtn Dew ICE Rising Stars game. This was the second year in a row Simmons participated in the latter event.

If you ever wondered what a Rising Stars Challenge practice sounded like, wonder no more!

Hoping for some cool highlights, you say? You got it:

Simmons led Team World in the Rising Stars exhibition with 28 points, five boards, six assists, and three steals.

Sunday sizzled with excitement for the main event, as Embiid and Team Giannis prepared to face Simmons and Team LeBron.

The evening teemed with significance for Simmons, who not only was suiting up for his first All-Star Game, but making Australia’s first All-Star appearance ever.

As unnatural as it was to see these guys on opposite sides of the ball, we knew at least one 76er would be an All-Star winner.

There was pregame debauchery, with a side of sharp-shooting:

Then, it was off to the races:

Embiid finished with 10 points, and twelve boards in 23 minutes, while Simmons recorded 10 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in 17 minutes.

Though a 50-point third quarter helped Simmons and Team LeBron storm to a 178-164 comeback win, the main takeaway from the night (for us) was clear: Go Sixers!