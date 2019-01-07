Looking Back at Embiid's Dominant Week

A 42-point, 18-rebound performance?

Extending an impressive 20-point x 10-rebound streak to seven games?

Helping his squad to three straight wins?

That’s what Joel Embiid did over the past seven days. How about you?

For his impactful, prolific, successful two-way efforts, the 7-foot 2019 All-Star candidate was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, for games from December 31st through January 6th.

It marks the first time this season Embiid was chosen for the honor, and fourth time overall in his three-year career.

In the 76ers’ three victories over the LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks, the big man combined to average 31.7 points (4th-NBA, 2nd-Eastern Conference), on 47.5 percent shooting overall, and a 50.0 percent clip (4-8) from 3-point territory.

He also posted 16.3 rebounds (3rd-NBA, 1st-EC), 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game during the three-game stretch, and manufactured a double-double in each contest (he leads the league with 34).

Here’s a game-by-game look back at Embiid’s big, award-winning week:

Jan. 1st 119-113 W @ LA Clippers: 28 PTS / 19 REB / 3 AST / 3 BLK

After missing the Sixers’ previous game, a loss in Portland, Embiid came out of the gates roaring. He scored 15 of the team’s 41 points in a tone-setting first quarter.

Jan. 2nd 132-127 W @ Phoenix Suns: 42 PTS / 18 REB / 2 AST / 3 STL / 2 BLK

Embiid had a massive first half, pumping out 24 points and 14 boards. The Suns front line had absolutely zero answer for him, as his contributions paved the way for a 23-point halftime lead.

Jan. 5th 106-100 W vs Dallas Mavericks: 25 PTS / 12 REB / 5 AST / 1 BLK

With Dallas paying Embiid plenty of attention on the interior, he was happy to help promote the Sixers’ effective ball movement. Late in the fourth quarter, Embiid did his part to put the game away with key free throws, and a basket.