Latest All-Star Selection Puts Embiid in Elite Company

To be voted a starter for the NBA All-Star Game, you've got to be a pretty big hit among fans, right?

As true as that might be, you also have to be widely recognized as an exceptional basketball player, since players and media have a say, too.

If Joel Embiid's time in the NBA has proven anything, it's that his starpower on the court is as bright as it is off it.

So this is where we stand now: the 7-footer has cemented his status as a perennial All-Star.

On Thursday, he was named a starter in the showcase for the third time in as many years. The announcement was made on TNT NBA Tip-Off, with Embiid racking up the eighth-most fan votes (3,110,185) in the entire league.

He earned the seventh-most player votes (125), and eighth-most media member votes (81).

Prior to Embiid, the last 76er to start in three consecutive All-Star Games? Allen Iverson, of course, during his run of seven straight All-Star starts from 2000 through 2006.

The only other players in franchise history to receive a starting nod in at least three consecutive All-Star Games were Charles, Julius, Moses, Billy, Wilt, and Dolph. Throw in Iverson, and Embiid is keeping company with seven Hall of Famers.

“Congratulations to Joel on being named an All-Star starter for the third consecutive season,” said 76ers General Manager Elton Brand. “Through his continued hard work and intense desire to win, Joel has quickly established himself as one of our game’s most dominant players and a cornerstone of our franchise."

Based on Embiid's output this season, it would be hard to dispute his dominance. According to stats.nba.com, the 25-year old's Player Impact Estimate rating (20.0) is third-best in the league.

He ranks 16th in scoring (23.4 ppg) and seventh in rebounding (12.3 rpg). And despite him having suited up for only 31 games, his 24 double-doubles are still good for 10th overall.

Further underscoring Embiid's impressive production in relatively limited action is that he is one of just six players with 725 total points and 380 total rebounds. Everyone else in that group has logged at least 1,300 total minutes, whereas Embiid, by comparison, has played a modest 963.

Embiid boasts eight 30-point, 10-rebound performances and 21 20-point, 10-rebound games. Against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 5, he became the sixth different player this year to finish a contest with 20 points and 20 rebounds.

Joel Embiid isn't merely an All-Star. He is arguably the best player at his position.

"His combination of power and finesse is truly special, as is the unique connection he’s made to our fans in Philadelphia," Brand said. "This is well-deserved, and we look forward to Joel representing the Philadelphia 76ers in Chicago during All-Star Weekend.”

Embiid made his All-Star Game debut in 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, where he went for 19 points and 8 rebounds on a team assembled by the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry.

Last year at Spectrum Centre in Charlotte, the big man landed on Giannis Antetokoumpo's squad via a trade, and wound up posting 10 points and 12 boards.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 at United Center in Chicago. Reserves will be revealed on Jan. 30 on TNT NBA Tip-Off.