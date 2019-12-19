Late Push Against Miami Comes Up Short

Snapshot:

In the short-term, the 76ers will feel the sting of a loss, their first in 15 home appearances this season.

In the long-term, however, the club aims to learn from a relatively unorthodox wrinkle thrown at them Wednesday at The Center, where the group fell to the Miami Heat, 108-104.

Behind a feisty, disruptive first-quarter defensive effort, the Sixers raced out to a 29-19 lead. But Miami's defense - specifically its commitment to playing zone from essentially the second period on - knocked the Sixers' off their rhythm, and changed the tenor of the game.

Gone were some of the Sixers' early interior opportunities (they scored 16 points in the paint in the opening frame). Meanwhile, the perimeter looks the squad did get didn't yield the desired results.

Miami outscored the Sixers 37-19 in the second quarter, using a 25-5 surge to seize control.

Joel Embiid helped lead a comeback charge by scoring 12 of his 22 points in the fourth, but the push wasn't enough for the Sixers to preserve their unblemished record in South Philadelphia.

Embiid also added 19 rebounds. Tobias Harris netted 20 points, with Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson - who each tallied 17 points - finishing as the Sixers' other double-digit scorers.

The Sixers shot 42.2% overall, and 12-for-39 (30.8%) from deep. Miami ended the evening with a plus-6 advantage on the glass.

After a couple down seasons, the Dallas Mavericks (18-8) have surged into the post-Dirk Nowtizki era with promise. Dallas will be without reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic (right ankle) for a bit, but Kristaps Porzingis has been playing well. The former New York Knicks All-Star is averaging 17.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.