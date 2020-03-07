Last Stop: Golden State

As the 76ers (38-25) make the final stop on their four-game road trip on Saturday, they’ll look to end the journey on a high note in San Francisco.

Following a 125-108 win in Sacramento on Thursday, the Sixers will look to even up the road trip before heading home to Philadelphia to play four straight.

When the Sixers and Warriors (14-49) last met on Jan. 28 -- a 115-104 Sixer victory -- both teams looked notably different.

For one, current Sixers Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III were still Warriors themselves in that matchup, later joining the Sixers at the trade deadline.

Burks and Robinson’s first meeting with their former team comes after impressive performances from both players on the Sixers’ West Coast swing.

Sunday against the Clippers, Burks tallied 15 points (bench high), six rebounds, and three assists. He led the bench once again Thursday, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds, and a pair of steals.

Robinson led the Sixers in scoring Tuesday against the Lakers, tying his career-high with 25 points and four rebounds.

As both players prepare to meet their former team for the first time, the Warriors will look different too - notably adding six-time All-Star Steph Curry back into the fold, after Curry missed the majority of the season with a broken hand.

Curry returned to competitive play Thursday against the Raptors, and finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in his return.

Still shorthanded, without Joel Embiid (shoulder), Ben Simmons (back), and Josh Richardson (concussion), the Sixers will turn to the rest of their roster once again.

It’s been an impressive road trip for Tobias Harris, who notched a 28-point, 14-rebound double-double Thursday in Sacramento. He added 25 points against the Clippers and 18 against the Lakers.

In his last four games, Harris has hit 48.2% of his shots from long range and 53.4% of his shots from the field.

Filling in for Simmons, Shake Milton has scored at least 19 points in four of his last five outings, including a massive 39-point performance Sunday against the Clippers.

Mike Scott has also had a strong showing out West, scoring in double-digits and grabbing at least six boards in all three of the Sixers’ games thus far.

Saturday’s contest tips at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

It’s been a season of change for the Warriors, who played the majority of their season in the absence of Curry and with the addition of D’Angelo Russell. Russell was traded to the Timberwolves at the trade deadline, when Andrew Wiggins joined the Warriors.

Wiggins has averaged 20.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

Former Villanova Wildcat Eric Paschall has been a standout rookie for the dubs, averaging 13.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: ABC

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic