Larry Costello, a Link Between Two Franchises

The 76ers and Golden State Warriors share a peculiar link.

The Sixers, of course, currently reside in Philadelphia, and have done so for nearly 60 years. The Warriors have been in the San Francisco Bay Area for just about as long.

That timing is no accident.

The Warriors were founded in Philadelphia back in 1946, and relocated to California in 1962. After an idle season, Philadelphia rejoined the NBA when the Syracuse Nationals came down to the banks of the Delaware.

With Golden State set to visit on March 2nd, our latest episode of the Sixers History Podcast presents a central figure in the linkages between the Nationals/Sixers and Warriors franchises, Larry Costello.

Fittingly, the man who helps us with the task is Tim Roye. Roye has spent over two decades handling play-by-play duties for Golden State’s radio broadcasts, and knew the late Costello for many years.

Our discussion with Tim focuses on Costello’s time in the NBA playing point guard for the Sixers, Nationals, and Warriors; his coaching career with the Milwaukee Bucks and Utica College; as well as Costello’s praise for teammate Wilt Chamberlain, the only other player to have suited up for both the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Warriors.

Costello grew up in Minoa, New York, just outside of Syracuse. He began his NBA career with the Philadelphia Warriors in 1954, was traded to his hometown Nationals in 1957, and then came along with the Nats when they moved to Philadelphia in 1963.

Along the way, Costello was a six-time All-Star with Nats/Sixers, was named to the All-NBA 2nd Team in 1961, and was a member of our 1967 title squad.

Retiring from playing in 1968, Costello took over as coach of the expansion Milwaukee Bucks that same year and quickly led them to the NBA title by 1971. After 10 seasons coaching in the NBA, Costello jumped to Utica College from 1981 to 1987.

Costello still fares well in our franchise career rankings including:

• 5th in All-Star selections (6)

• 8th in total assists (2,901)

• 10th in free throw percentage (84.6)

• 10th in minutes played (18,624)

• 11th in games played (615)

• 11th in free throws made (2,231)

Larry Costello passed away in December 2001 at the age of 70.