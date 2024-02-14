Ranks within top 10 in assists, three-pointers made, steals, and triple-doubles among active players
Philadelphia native starred collegiately at Villanova
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 13, 2024 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Kyle Lowry. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In his 18th NBA season, Lowry holds career averages of 14.4 points (36.8% 3FG), 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.3 steals in 31.7 minutes per game across 1,115 outings (866 starts) with Memphis, Houston, Toronto, and Miami. Lowry ranks in the top-10 among active players in assists (fifth, 6,897), three-pointers made (seventh, 2,140), steals (eighth, 1,446) and triple-doubles (10th, 21).
Originally from North Philadelphia, Lowry’s decorated basketball career includes an Olympic gold medal (2016), six NBA All-Star appearances (2015-20), an All-NBA Third Team selection (2015-16), and the 2019 NBA championship. During Toronto’s run to the title in 2019, Lowry started each of the Raptors’ 24 playoff games for Head Coach Nick Nurse, averaging 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 37.5 minutes per game.
Through 37 appearances (35 starts) with Miami in 2023-24, Lowry is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes per contest. He posted a season-high 28 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 3FG) on Nov. 22 against Cleveland.
Prior to being selected by Memphis with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Lowry played collegiately at Villanova for two seasons (2004-06). He helped lead the Wildcats to two NCAA Tournament appearances, reaching the Sweet 16 in 2005 and the Elite Eight the following year. He was named 2005 Philadelphia Big Five Rookie of the Year. As a sophomore, he was named to the All-Big East Second Team. Lowry’s No. 1 was retired by the school in Feb. 2020. Prior to his time at Villanova, Lowry starred at both Northeast and Cardinal Dougherty High Schools.
Lowry will wear No. 7 for Philadelphia. Mo Bamba will now wear No. 5.