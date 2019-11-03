Korkmaz Shoots Team to 5-0

Snapshot:

Through the first four games of the regular season, the 76ers (5-0) had good fortune on their side.

Just when it seemed like this good fortunate was about to run out, Furkan Korkmaz (11 pts, 3-6 3fg) decided to keep the party going.

Moments after Afernee Simons canned a corner 3-pointer to put the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) up two with 2.2 seconds to go in regulation, Korkmaz shot the Sixers to a 129-128 triumph Saturday at Moda Center by hitting a three of his own with 00.4 seconds left.

The clutch connection capped a remarkable comeback, one that came on a night that the Sixers were not only without All-Star Joel Embiid (suspension), but down by as much as 21 points in the third quarter.

No matter.

The Sixers dug in, and put together what proved to be a game-changing 17-2 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters. Al Horford scored eight of his team-best 25 points during the spurt, then assisted on a Raul Neto lay-up that cut the deficit to three, 103-100, with just over 10 minutes to play.

At that point, it was game on.

The Blazers managed to get the lead back to seven with four minutes on the clock, but the Sixers answered again.

A Ben Simmons (18 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast) steal on Damian Lillard yielded a jam for the Aussie, and sliced the Rip City lead to three, 125-122. Moments later, Horford unfurled a powerful right-handed jam to make it 125-124.

C.J. McCollum missed a three on Portland's ensuing possession, and Simmons was fouled beneath the basket back the other way. The 23-year old calmly converted his free throws to give the Sixers their first lead of the evening, 126-125, with 10.1 seconds showing.

That the Sixers trudged back that far, even with a good deal of time remaining, was pretty improbable. That they were then able to quickly put what seemed like a dagger 3-pointer from Simons behind them to set up Korkmaz's heroics made Saturday's victory all the more impressive.

True to early season form, the Sixers dominated the interior. They outscored the Trail Blazers 84-40 in the paint, and 19-5 on second chances.

The Sixers' rebounding advantage was plus-10 overall, and plus-9 on the offensive boards. They generated 29 more shots than Portland, and outdid the Blazers in points off turnovers, 24-11.

Not to be overlooked on a shorthanded night, the Sixers' bench was terrific, accounting for 43 points. Kyle O'Quinn (9 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast), James Ennis III (7 pts, 7 reb, 3 stl), Mike Scott (12 pts), and Raul Neto (+13 in 6 min) all posted noteworthy contributions.

Click here for a complete box score.

@Sixers Social:

Great vibes all around.

Up Next:

Under the guidance of former 76ers assistant Monty Williams, the Phoenix Suns have emerged as perhaps the most positive surprise in the first two weeks of the new NBA season. As of Saturday, Phoenix was 4-2, their two losses coming by a point apiece to Denver and Utah, two of this year's favorites out West. The Sixers will visit the Suns Monday at 9:00 PM ET.