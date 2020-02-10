Korkmaz Fuels Another W at Home

Snapshot:

On the second night of a three-game homestand, the 76ers (33-21) won their second game this season over the Chicago Bulls (19-35), 118-111.

Fueled by impressive performances from Furkan Korkmaz, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons, the Sixers rose to 24-2 at The Center - still the best home record in the NBA.

For the second time in as many games, Korkmaz brought fire off the bench.

The 22-year-old scored a team-high 31 points, including six 3-pointers. He also grabbed three steals and five rebounds.

This follows Korkmaz’ career-high performance against Memphis Friday, when he finished with 34 points.

Put those two outings together, and Korkmaz is the only NBA player this season to score back-to-back 30-point games off the bench.

Simmons notched his fifth triple-double of the season, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals. His five triple-doubles mark the fifth-most for any NBA player.

Embiid finished with a 28-point, 12-rebound double-double, his 30th double-double of the season. He also added five assists, three steals, and four blocks.

Getting it done on both ends of the floor, Simmons’ four steals marked the 20th time this season in which he grabbed three or more steals. Korkmaz posted his third game this season with three steals, tying a season-high.

Simmons continues to lead the league in steals, averaging 2.2 per game.

Glenn Robinson III had an impactful first game in a Sixers uniform (since his brief tenure with the team in 2015), finishing with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in 12 minutes of play.

The Sixers generated 29 assists on 42 field goals, scoring 50.0% from the field and 40.7% from 3-point land.

@Sixers Social:

Quite simply, the real deal.

Up Next:

The Sixers will host the LA Clippers (36-16) Tuesday for the first and only time this season.

In his first season as a Clipper, Kawhi Leonard has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Fellow first-time Clipper Paul George is averaging 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.

The meeting with the Clippers will be the Sixers’ final game before the All-Star break.