Korkmaz Begins 2019 International Play

Fresh off of signing a new deal with the 76ers, Istanbul native Furkan Korkmaz is already back out on the court as a member of the Turkish national team.

With international friendly competition underway prior to next month's 2019 FIBA World Cup, he and his teammates have faced Jordan, Senegal, Tunisia and France over the past two weeks.

So far, so good for Korkmaz, who showed consistency in Turkey's four exhibition games. At the close of the 2018-19 season, his top priority was to "get better in every part of the game.”

He appears to be on his way.

Adım Adım

12-13 Ağustos’ta Sinan Erdem’de görüşürüz! pic.twitter.com/lqvgboHjAJ — Furkan Korkmaz (@FurkanKorkmaz) August 8, 2019

Korkmaz put together a pair of double-digit performances in his first two appearances with Turkey, scoring 14 points against Tunisia and adding 15 points and four rebounds against France.

When the Turkish team bested Jordan on Monday, 106-72, Korkmaz also scored 15 points, converting all three of his 3-pointers and 45% of his shots from the field. He poured in 13 points in Turkey’s 94-58 win over Senegal on Tuesday.

In those two games, Korkmaz was also perfect from the foul line, going 8-8. On Instagram, he expressed his appreciation for the support he and Turkey received at home.

Official FIBA World Cup play begins in just a few short weeks, as Korkmaz and the Turkish team will tip off their tournament play against Japan on September 1 in Shanghai.