The Journey Begins

The 76ers began their 2019-20 season with a matchup with the Boston Celtics on Oct. 23, 2019.

Ten months later, the No. 6 Sixers and No. 3 Celtics prepare to begin the playoffs against each other in a best-of-seven showdown inside the bubble.

“The competitiveness, our focus, is there,” Tobias Harris said Sunday. “We’re ready.”

The team believes in its potential to go all the way.

“We have the most dominant big man in the game,” Harris said of Joel Embiid, who’s had a strong showing in the restart, averaging 30.3 points and 13.5 boards in his four 30-plus minute outings in Orlando.

Brett Brown shares Harris’ outlook:

“I like the spirit of the group. I believe that we have enough depth and talent to still do great things in the playoffs. You’re very reliant right now on a togetherness, you’re reliant on Joel, you’re reliant on a well-executed gameplan.”

Brown says there will be a few key areas of focus on both sides of the floor headed into the series.

“I think offensively - how do we handle them double-teaming Joel from time to time, and the spacing behind that,” Brown said. “Defensively - [the Celtics are] so gifted when they get out in open court. Their ability to make threes, along with just running, connect those few dots - would be the thing that’s most on my mind defensively.”

On a broad scale, as far as the matchup goes, Harris likes the team’s ability to be physical:

“For us, it’s our physicality, making sure [their threes] are tougher looks. We know they’re talented. It’s all about our physicality going into this series for sure.”

Harris says despite the adversity his team has faced, the group is stronger than ever together.

“We’re confident internally in our group, we know what we bring to the table. We expect a lot from one another.”

A lot will be expected of rookie Matisse Thybulle, who embarks on his first playoff experience Monday.

“He’s going to be huge,” Brett Brown said Friday. “I can’t understate that.”

Thybulle is expected to be part of the committee responsible for slowing down Boston aces Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker.

“Especially when you don’t have Ben, [Matisse is] going to assume a massive role,” Brown said.

True to form, Thybulle is embracing the opportunity to step up.

“I think that means that I’ve earned a level of trust from my teammates and from the coaching staff,” Thybulle said. “If they trust me enough in the playoffs to do my job, it’s exciting, because I think my work’s paid off.”

For the entire team, the work put in - and the obstacles overcome - throughout the regular season will be on full display.

“I believe that we have a team that’s capable of [winning a championship],” Brett Brown said Sunday. “I’m excited to go play the Boston Celtics.”

After a truly unprecedented year, the Sixers’ story continues with a familiar foe.

Monday’s Game 1 matchup tips at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Sixers won the regular season series with the Celtics, 3-1.

The Celtics held a 5-3 record in the seeding games. Tatum has excelled in Orlando, most recently including a 10-for-13 shooting (4-5 3fg) outing netting 29 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Tatum was the team’s leading scorer in the regular season, averaging 23.4 points per game, while Walker averaged 20.4, and Brown averaged 20.3.

For more on the Celtics’ lineup and potential matchups with the Sixers, check out The Broadcast on the 76ers Podcast Network:

Read more about the first round series here.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App / ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic