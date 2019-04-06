Jones Selected to Hall of Fame

PHILADELPHIA – APRIL 6, 2019 – The Philadelphia 76ers organization today congratulates Bobby Jones on his appointment to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. At a press conference held in Minneapolis today, the site of the NCAA Men’s Final Four, the Hall of Fame announced that Jones, Bill Fitch, Sidney Moncrief, Jack Sikma, Paul Westphal, the Tennessee A&I teams of 1957-59, Teresa Weatherspoon, Al Attles, Charles “Chuck” Cooper, Vlade Divac, Carl Braun and the Wayland Baptist University teams of 1948-82 will make up the Class of 2019.

“Bobby Jones is among the all-time greats in the history of 76ers basketball and we are thrilled that he has been selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Bobby’s impact on the game of basketball, the city of Philadelphia and his hometown of Charlotte cannot be overstated. A true gentleman and legendary basketball player, he is the embodiment of a Hall of Famer,” Managing Partner, Philadelphia 76ers and Founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Josh Harris said.

Jones was named to eight straight NBA All-Defensive First Teams from 1976-84, four NBA All-Star Games and won the first-ever NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 1983. He led the NBA in field-goal percentage with a .578 mark in 1977-78 with Denver. During his eight seasons with the 76ers, he averaged 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and was an All-Star in both 1981 and 1982. His 694 blocks and .542 field-goal percentage both rank fifth-best in 76ers franchise history, while his 727 steals are seventh. Jones had his No. 24 retired by the 76ers on Nov. 7, 1986, the season after his retirement from the NBA.

“Congratulations to Bobby Jones on his well-deserved appointment to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Bobby is one of the greatest players ever to compete for the Philadelphia 76ers; a four-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-Defensive First Team selection, Sixth Man of the Year and, of course, an NBA champion. Bobby’s tenacious defense and passion for the game have long endeared him to the city of Philadelphia, and it’s only right that he be forever remembered as a Hall of Famer,” Co-Managing Partner, Philadelphia 76ers and Co-Founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment David Blitzer said.

Across 774 NBA games with Denver and Philadelphia, Jones held career averages of 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Jones also played two seasons in the ABA for Denver, earning an All-Star nod in 1976. All told, Jones shot .550 from the field across his 10 NBA seasons and is one of eight non-active players in league history to hold such a shooting percentage in 750-plus games. Among the others to do so are Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Artis Gilmore, Kevin McHale and Shaquille O’Neal.

A defensive stalwart, Jones was a key cog in the 76ers’ 1983 title run, posting 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest. He joined fellow Hall of Famers Julius Erving and Moses Malone as the only Philadelphia players with at least 15 steals and 15 blocks in the postseason. Jones played three collegiate seasons as a member of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels before beginning his professional career.

Last year, Jones was honored with a sculpture outside the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey on “76ers Legends Walk.”

The Class of 2019 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Massachusetts, the birthplace of basketball, Sept. 5-7, 2019.