Johnson Named Head Coach of Delaware Blue Coats

WILMINGTON – JUNE 18, 2018 – The Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ G League affiliate franchise, have named Connor Johnson the team’s head coach, Blue Coats General Manager Elton Brand announced today. Johnson spent the past four seasons working with the Philadelphia 76ers coaching staff.

Johnson will not only be the team’s first head coach under the new brand identity, but will also be at the helm for the opening of the all-new 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington. In March, the 76ers introduced “Blue Coats” as the team’s new NBA G League brand identity. The moniker was inspired by the 1st Delaware Regiment soldiers who were known for their signature blue combat uniforms and legendary courage during the American Revolution.

“Connor has been a staple of the 76ers’ coaching staff for the past four NBA seasons, taking on a key role in our player development efforts, while helping drive our culture forward,” Brand said. “Player development, work ethic and culture are the core principles of our program. We know that Connor will strengthen the continuity between the 76ers and Blue Coats and we are excited to have one of the brightest young basketball minds at the helm as we enter a historic first season in Wilmington.”

As 76ers Director of Player Development and Coaching Administration, Johnson played an integral role on Head Coach Brett Brown’s staff in 2017-18 as the team clinched a 50-plus win season for the first time since 2000-01. Johnson led the team’s efforts in player development and coaching logistics.

“I am very excited to have Connor Johnson be named the head coach of our G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats,” Brown said. “Connor has worked very closely with me and my staff over the last four years and has played an important role in developing our culture and our system. He is a young coach on the rise, who is highly-organized and committed to tying our two programs together. He will provide a seamless transition and ensure the symmetry of player movement between the two clubs. In his new role as head coach, he will continue to be an integral part of our program as a whole.”

Johnson spent the previous two seasons (2015-17) as the team’s video coordinator prior to his promotion last season. He supported the 76ers coaching staff by assisting with on-court development, creating film edits used in team meetings and putting together video playbooks. He originally joined the team in 2014.

Prior to joining the 76ers, Johnson served as a graduate assistant with the Villanova men’s basketball program under Head Coach Jay Wright. A native of San Diego, California, Johnson holds a Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College in Massachusetts and a master’s degree in public administration from Villanova. Johnson was a four-year member of the Amherst basketball team.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve as head coach of the Delaware Blue Coats,” Johnson said. “I look forward to building upon the success of the 76ers and establishing our program in the brand-new 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington. I would not have this opportunity if not for the support and mentorship of Coach Brown, something I will always be grateful for. I’m thrilled to remain a part of the 76ers family and cannot wait to get started.”