After Joel Embiid scored a then-career-high 59 points against the Utah Jazz in November 2022, he joked that he would tell his young son Arthur that it was a 60-point quadruple-double instead of his actual 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks.

One wonders what he might tell Arthur now.

Hours after being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time already this season, the reigning NBA MVP scored a 76ers franchise-record 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, January 22, 2024.

“It was great,” Embiid said after breaking the record previously held by Wilt Chamberlain and his 68 points. “Obviously, Wilt accomplished a lot of things as far as everything - the history of this league, and basketball in general. To be in the same conversation, that’s pretty cool.”

76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse acknowledged that these are some difficult record books to crack:

“The history here and some of the unbelievable players that have been here over the whole history of the franchise, that’s probably a more meaningful and tougher record to have… It’s really special.”

Coincidentally, Kobe Bryant - the man Embiid credited postgame as the reason why he even started playing basketball - delivered his historic 81-point game 18 years ago to the day.

“That was my favorite player,” Embiid said.

For many in the sellout crowd of 20,511 on Monday night, Embiid is their favorite player. But six days after he out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokić in the same building, much of the fanfare focused on both players in the center jump circle once again.

The Spurs and their 20-year-old French phenom Victor Wembenyama started well, earning a 14-5 lead behind a perfect 4-for-4 shooting effort from deep, including a pair of threes from the 7-foot-4 No. 1 overall pick.

Embiid, however, would lead the Sixers’ comeback charge to the tune of a first quarter career-high 24 points. By the 3:44 mark of the second quarter, the soon-to-be seven-time All-Star had extended his franchise-record streak for consecutive games with at least 30 points to 21 straight.

Was he heading for even more history?

It was tough to tell, or in his words, hard to say.

“It was hard to say because obviously I came out hot,” said Embiid. “I had 24 in the first and then, in the second, I was kind of messing around. And then I had over 30 [34] by half and had a pretty good start to the third quarter.”

Three minutes into the third, Embiid tied Shaquille O’Neal for the sixth-most 40-point, 10-rebound games in NBA history with 43. And perhaps his most impressive play of the night was a pass. His no-look, wraparound pass to Kelly Oubre Jr. for an 84-72 lead was his third of what would be five assists on the evening. Consider his game-high 18 rebounds as well and Embiid is the only player in NBA history with at least 70 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a single game.

Wilt included.

“They gave me a stat and I was actually surprised that he’s never done it. But it was just a great night. Had it going, I mentioned it a few times, a lot of my teammates are extremely unselfish, and they just kept giving me the ball, and I just finished it.”

The third quarter also saw Embiid break a tie with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo for the most 50-point games this season (3), as well as match his own previous career-high of 59 points on what was remarkably his only 3-pointer of the game with 6.9 seconds left in the frame.

Twenty-thousand spectators delivered a standing ovation with 12 minutes still to go up on the board and the Sixers leading 104-89. Then, with the lead at 14 in the middle of the fourth quarter, Embiid re-entered the game to put the finishing touches on his masterpiece.

“MVP” chants showered Embiid moments later when he swished one free throw - and the second - for his first career 60-point game, and the first for any 76er since Allen Iverson in February 2005 against Orlando.

“I try to do it every single night on both ends of the floor.”

Embiid deflects the ball to Tyrese Maxey.

“That’s really the mindset, just trying to go out and dominate.”

Maxey immediately passes the ball to Embiid, who races across half-court leading the Spurs by 13 and tied with Chamberlain at 68.

“I’m really just pushing myself and challenging myself every single night.”

His left-handed layup falls.

“What else can I do?