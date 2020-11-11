Iverson Eager to See Team Back in Black

A decade into retirement, Allen Iverson still dreams, especially whenever the 76ers drop a new uniform.

How would he do it? What accessories would he wear?

The Hall of Famer admits he gets jealous.

"I envision having the jersey with my number on it, then just think about the colorwave of sneakers, headbands, and sleeves," Iverson said in a recent interview. "Just kid stuff - being an athlete and thinking about how you would attack that uniform with your style. I still get a kick out of it. I love when we look good out there."

This time around, Iverson didn't have to do much wondering. He was part of his old team's latest jersey launch, and rightfully so.

The Sixers' 2020-21 City Edition uniform, unveiled Tuesday and featuring black as its primary color, makes an unmistakable nod to the franchise's iconic Iverson-era road jerseys, which were sunsetted 11 years ago.

Other noteworthy touches to the design of the Sixers' second-ever black uniform include the club's classic red, white, and blue colorway, and a two-tone silhouette of Philadelphia's signature Boathouse Row landmark.

During a photo shoot for the Sixers' new City Edition uniform, Iverson waxed nostalgic.

"I always liked wearing black because that was basically my style," he said.

The Sixers' initial foray into black came during the 1997-98 season, Iverson's second in the NBA.

The following year, he led the Sixers back to the postseason for the first time in nearly a decade.

As much as Iverson's transcendent performance on the court became symbolic of the Sixers' success, so too did the black uniforms.

"I just thought it was a 'tough' look, because when you think about the 76ers, you think about red, white, and blue," said Iverson. "You never thought we would come that way."

For a trendsetter like Iverson, the fit was perfect.

"I was just happy to be a part of it knowing it had never been done before and we were the first squad that wore them and presented them to the world. I thought it was cool."

The last time the Sixers donned black? 2009, when current general manager Elton Brand was still an active player, and Ben Simmons was just 13 years old.

The latter not only helped the Sixers with Tuesday's design, but its reveal as well.

Iverson is eager to see a new generation of Sixers wear the color that became so defining for him and his teammates. He said it's like "passing the baton."