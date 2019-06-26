Introducing the Pick | Shayok’s Versatility

Following three seasons at the University of Virginia and a breakout season at Iowa State, Marial Shayok developed a versatility off the court that shines through on it.

When the 76ers selected Shayok last week with the 54th overall pick, the 6-foot-6 wing became the first-ever NBA Draft pick from Ottawa.

Shayok said he thinks the Philadelphia fanbase can relate to his story, and his commitment to overcoming the odds.

“I think I fit the city’s personality through my journey - being at multiple schools, coming from Canada, and the whole ride,” Shayok said Friday during his post-draft visit to the 76ers Training Complex.

Shayok’s Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm lauded Shayok’s commitment to proving himself NBA-ready in his senior year. The 23-year old had to sit out the entire 2017-18 season after transferring from Virginia.

“He bet on himself,” Prohm said. “He’s a phenomenal worker, and he’s going to be great for the culture [in Philadelphia].”

As a Cyclone last year, Shayok averaged 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 87.8% from the free throw stripe.

“The strengths of my offensive game are the ability to shoot and score at all three levels,” Shayok said.

And for as brightly as his offensive stats shine, Shayok prides himself on the defensive end as well. Boasting a 7-foot wingspan, he relies on his length to guard players at multiple positions.

“Every NBA team needs shooting and the ability to defend,” Shayok said. “I’m bought in to getting better.”

Shayok explained that he’s embracing this next chapter with a readiness to learn and try new things. He said that his multi-stop college journey prepared him to adapt.

“Playing for UVA and Iowa State was definitely a blessing, playing under two great coaches and great programs,” Shayok said. “I was able to learn, and hopefully I can use both of those experiences and take it to the next level.”

With his breadth of experience in tow, that next level awaits just around the corner.