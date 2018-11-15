For Initial Impressions, Butler's Debut Hits Mark

Jimmy Butler, of course, experienced many firsts during the 76ers’ stop in Orlando.

Wednesday marked his first full day around the team, and brought with it his first shootaround and first game.

Within those activities, there was a whole different subset of firsts.

Most significantly, Butler had his first opportunity to interact with teammates and coaches, on the court and off.

He got his first chance in a live setting to run through offensive sets, and feel out defensive switches.

You get the idea.

Everything Wednesday for Butler was fresh, and will likely continue to be for a little bit, as he continues to settle into new surroundings.

Even during this earliest of adjustment periods, there was plenty to like, not the least of which was the four-time All-Star’s obvious two-way talent, and intensity.

There were his hard drives to the hoop, the constant movement on both ends of the floor, his determination on defense, and - less than 24 hours into his tenure with the Sixers - an immediate, proactive, and evident willingness to help out guys he barely knew.

Clearly, Butler boasts the type of complete package that would figure to be welcomed on all 30 of the NBA’s squads. Now the Sixers have him.

In the post-game locker room scene that followed the 111-106 loss to Orlando, there was understandable disappointment. The Sixers, after all, had positioned themselves for a win.

The other prevailing sentiment, however, was that with a some patience, the byproduct of adding Butler to the mix will be overwhelmingly positive.

Here’s a round-up of quotes revolving around encouraging first impressions, summed up mostly from Butler, emerging from Wednesday’s outing at Amway Center.

Butler and Joel Embiid are the two All-Stars on the Sixers’ roster, and they showed some quick signs of chemistry. Two of Butler’s six field goals came on assists from Embiid, while Butler dimed out Embiid once. The duo logged 22 minutes together in Wednesday’s tilt.

“We were good,” Butler said, when asked what it was like to play alongside Embiid. “Joel is a hell of a player. When you put good basketball players out there on the court, it is always going to look good as long as you play the right way. I think we all did that.”

As for the big man himself, he feels that integrating a shot-creator and shot-maker like Butler will only help the Sixers’ cause.

“It’s great. Adding him, it brings something else, something different.”

There was no player who Butler spent more time with on the floor Wednesday than Ben Simmons, as the duo shared 31 minutes.

“I love Ben, man,” said Butler. “He is such an unselfish player. He plays hard, pushes the ball in transition, guards. He is only going to make everybody around him better, which is going to make himself better.”

The good vibes were mutual.

“He is a positive guy,” Simmons said of Butler. “He is someone who is going to push everybody. He is going to help a lot.”

In acquiring Butler, the Sixers deepened their veteran talent pool, a contingent that also includes JJ Redick. Throughout Butler’s debut day with the team, Redick in particular served as a resource.

“JJ has been teaching me where I was supposed to be on the floor, in different situations,” Butler explained. “Obviously, he’s a great player, great shooter, great passer - all of that good stuff. He has been an incredible leader to everybody, including myself. I need that at times.”

From an intangible standpoint, Butler certainly seems to offer a lot of characteristics that Brett Brown values. Butler competes hard, plays with an edge, and has an aura of realness about him. The former sounded like he enjoyed his first chance to work with the latter.