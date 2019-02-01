Individually and Together, Embiid, Simmons Displaying 'Scary' Potential

It’s been going like this for a couple weeks now.

A Player of the Week selection here, an All-Star nod there.

Between Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the heady accolades - not just this month, but their past two seasons together - have rolled in steadily.

The latest for Embiid came Friday, when he was announced as Eastern Conference Player of the Month. The third-year big man averaged 29.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 13 January appearances, helping the Sixers to wins in all but two of those games.

Embiid also cranked out 11 double-doubles for the month, while posting a 42-point x 18-rebound performance at Phoenix; five 30-point x 10-rebound outings; and a 26-point x 20-rebound showing in the Sixers’ January finale - Thursday’s 113-104 win at Golden State.

He is the first 76er to receive a Player of the Month award since Allen Iverson in April of 2005.

The recognition, of course, further underscores the type of high-impact season Embiid is compiling. That it came the day after Simmons was chosen for his first All-Star Game serves as yet another reminder that the Sixers are building their core around two of the NBA’s top emerging transformative talents.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Embiid said earlier this week, when asked about the success he and Simmons have had at such relatively early stages of their careers, “because he missed one year and I missed two [due to injuries]. Everybody kind of ruled us out.”

Now, as Embiid went on to say, the duo is helping the Sixers prove everybody wrong.

Since making his anticipated debut in 2016-2017, Embiid has been tabbed conference Player of the Week four times, and last season, was nominated to the All-NBA Second Team and All-NBA Defensive Second Team, in addition to landing an All-Star start.

Simmons, meanwhile, was voted Rookie of the Year a season ago, and earned East Player of the Week last April.

Brett Brown sees the relationship between Embiid and Simmons getting stronger, with each player assuming an increasing sense of ownership of the team, and obligation to the fanbase.

The sixth-year head coach also feels the Sixers were fortunate to make the right choices in drafting Embiid and Simmons, who went no. 3 and no. 1 in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

“I think the exciting thing is really how young they are,” Brown said Thursday. “You look at the age and how much growth both Joel and Ben still have in the. That is, to me, as exciting as any of this initial news that Joel has repeated [as an All-Star], and now Ben is.”

In the season and a half they’ve been teammates, Embiid and Simmons have made the following clear about their dynamic - while mutually lifting a franchise to new heights, there’s plenty of room for individual accomplishments to go around.

“There’s a certain side of it where we’re very competitive,” said Simmons. “I think it just comes with guys...who just want to get better everyday. I think that’s who we are naturally.”

“You can see it on the court - our relationship has gotten so much better,” Embiid said following Thursday’s victory over the Warriors. “We find each other - he finds me, I find him. We read each other better on the court, and it’s scary, because we have so much potential.”

Zoom in on the last five games Embiid has played - against playoff contenders Oklahoma City, Houston, San Antonio, the Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State. The numbers support the 24-year old’s claim.

He and Simmons have combined to produce a staggering 22.4 net rating (120.3 offrtg x 97.9 defrtg).

Embiid feels the progress of his pairing with Simmons, who’s being used more and more in the post lately, represents a telling sign.