Important Test vs Brooklyn Marks Quick Stop at Home

With just eight games left in the regular season, the 76ers (47-27) are looking to close the regular season strong, starting with Thursday's home match-up against the Brooklyn Nets (38-37), a potential playoff opponent.

The Nets currently occupy the Eastern Conference’s six seed. If the season were to end today, the Sixers would face Brooklyn in a best-of-seven series.

“They’re a good team,” Jimmy Butler said. “They’ve got a lot of young guys who can really score the basketball.”

One of those guys, first-year All-Star D’Angelo Russell, has had a breakout season in Brooklyn, averaging 20.9 points and 7.0 assists per game.

He also has a few things in common with Ben Simmons.

Both players made their first All-Star teams this season. They also played two seasons together in high school at Montverde Academy.

“It’s been awesome seeing him play well and succeed in Brooklyn,” Simmons said. “He’s always been this kind of player.”

The Sixers will be aiming to split their season series with the Nets, which lead the Sixers 2-1. But the teams have not met since the Sixers’ trade deadline roster shift.

The squad is 12-7 since adding Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott, James Ennis III, and Jonathon Simmons. In post-deadline contests with Joel Embiid on the floor, the Sixers are 11-3.

With less than two weeks to go before the playoffs begin, the Sixers are focused on spirit, form, and health. The prevailing sense is that the group continues to head in the right direction.

“Playoff basketball is a different type of basketball, so you look forward to it,” Butler said. “Whoever we play after these next eight games, we’ll prepare for it then.”

The Nets arrive in South Philadelphia for the seventh and final game of their longest road trip of the season. The team has gone 4-2 thus far, falling to the Trail Blazers Monday in double overtime. While Russell leads his team in scoring, Spencer Dinwiddie has had success against the Sixers this season, averaging 27.3 points per game and shooting 60.5 percent from the field.

