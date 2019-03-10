Important Match-Up With Indiana Awaits at Home

Scene Setter:

The 76ers (41-25) will look to end a two-game skid Sunday, hosting the Indiana Pacers (42-24) at The Center.

The match-up carries playoff implications. The Sixers are just half a game behind Indiana in the Eastern Conference standings, making Sunday a battle for the three-seed.

A win would also give the Sixers a key tiebreaker with the Pacers. The Sixers are 2-1 against Indiana this season, with Sunday’s game closing the series.

“We’re in this thing together through the wins and through the losses,” Jimmy Butler said Friday in Houston, following the Sixers’ second straight defeat. He finished with 19 points and nine boards.

The Sixers handily defeated the Pacers in their last meeting, 120-96, on Jan. 17 in Indianapolis. Butler led the team with 27 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

“We need that win,” Ben Simmons said of Sunday’s game. “We’ve really got to lock in.”

Simmons recorded his 39th double-double of the season Friday at Houston, recording 15 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. The total represents a new career high.

Tobias Harris also put up solid numbers, producing a team-high 22 points (10-15 fg) and nine boards.

“This is a team of a great amount of potential, and a great amount of talent,” Harris said. “We’ve just got to find the right balance, and the way that we do it is to go out there and just enjoy playing with one another and feeding off each other.”

Opponent Outlook:

After a strong opening to their season, the Pacers lost leading scorer Victor Oladipo (knee) to injury. With Indiana forced to rely elsewhere for offense, Domantas Sabonis has stepped up in a major way, averaging career highs in scoring (14.3 ppg) and rebounding (9.3 ppg), but he’s missed the team’s last five games (ankle). In that time, the Pacers have gone 2-3.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: ABC / WatchESPN