Back on their home floor Monday hosting the Hawks (17-41), the 76ers (35-22) will look to rebound from a tough loss on the road Saturday in Milwaukee.

The Sixers had won four straight before visiting the league-leading Bucks (48-8), which topped the Sixers, 119-98.

With Ben Simmons (back) ruled out for Monday's game, and Tobias Harris (right knee) listed as questionable, the Sixers will once again be tasked with forging ahead shorthanded.

“[We have to] do whatever we did against Brooklyn - we battled, we played hard," Embiid said Saturday.

He's putting a large part of the personal onus on himself.

"I’ve just got to be myself, just be dominant. Obviously we’ve got a lot of guys that can do a lot of things on the basketball court, and I’m going to need them.”

The big man was tremendous against the Nets, finishing with 39 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and, and two blocks. He took 19 foul shots, and made 18.

In Milwaukee, Embiid had a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Despite all that the team has battled through this season, he thinks their ceiling together is high.

“We’re right there. We show our true potential in certain games. We just need everybody healthy, just finding ourselves, and we’re going to be fine,” Embiid said.

The Hawks and Sixers have met twice this season, both times in Atlanta, and have split the pair of games.

Embiid shone in the first meeting between the teams on Oct. 28, finishing with 36 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block.

Monday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

After dropping a pair of games leading into the All-Star break, the Hawks have won both of their post-break outings.

In their win over Miami on Thursday, first-time All-Star Trae Young scored a career-high 50 points, including eight threes, and hitting 18 of his 19 free throw attempts.

Saturday against Dallas, John Collins recorded a 35-point, 17-rebound double-double.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic