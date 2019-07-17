Horford to Help Launch First Jr. NBA Camp in Dominican Republic

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and five-time NBA All-Star Al Horford of the Philadelphia 76ers announced today the launch of the first Jr. NBA camp in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The three-day camp will host 108 local boys and girls (ages 14-16) from under-served communities across the Dominican Republic selected by Horford’s non-profit organization, La Tribu de Quisqueya.

The Jr. NBA camp will be held at the Carol Morgan School (CMS) – an international school which empowers students to become leaders of a multicultural, global society and will be supported by NBA partners Altice, Banco Popular, Gatorade and Spalding.

The camp format, led by the NBA and Horford, will feature on-court drills, competitions and scrimmages, along with life skills sessions run by NBA coaches, trainers and staff to instill core values consistent with Jr. NBA principles. Joining Horford at the camp will be 76ers player development coach Drew Jones, who joined the organization from the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer. He played collegiately at Penn State University and then professionally overseas in Ukraine, Greece and Slovakia.

“The first Jr. NBA camp in the Dominican Republic continues to build on our efforts and commitment to growing basketball throughout Latin America,” said NBA Sr. Vice President & Managing Director, Latin America Arnon de Mello. “Along with Al Horford and our partners we are very proud to bring this event to Santo Domingo and look forward to providing an exciting and fun environment for youth to learn and play the game.”

“It is a great honor for me to be able to team up with the Jr. NBA to help continue develop basketball talent in my native Dominican Republic,” said Horford. “I look forward to providing a fun, competitive and engaging three days for these youngsters.”

“We are honored to open our doors for the Jr. NBA camp in the Dominican Republic,” said CMS Head of School, Nicolaas Mostert. “We strongly believe in the benefit of sports and youth development.”

The Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball program for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game – teamwork, respect, determination and community – at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents. During the 2018-19 season, the NBA and its teams are reaching more than 51M youth in 75 countries through league play, in-school programming, clinics, skills challenges, and other outreach events.

For more information on the Jr. NBA, please visit http://jr.nba.com/.