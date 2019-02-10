Homestand Continues Against Lakers

Scene Setter:

The new-look 76ers (35-20) made a splash Friday in their win over the Denver Nuggets (37-18), and will hope to see similar success hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (28-27) at The Center.

In his Sixers debut, Tobias Harris, one of several trade deadline additions, recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Boban Marjanovic, James Ennis III, and Mike Scott also contributed.

“The team, the potential of us, the reaction from the fans, it feels good to be appreciated,” Harris said Friday after receiving a roaring welcome from the fans in South Philadelphia. “I really felt that tonight, and that was big for me.”

Fellow starters Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler, and Joel Embiid all finished in double digits, fueled by Redick’s season-high 34 points. He hit six 3-pointers.

“The Sixers are a very good team. They’ve got a lot of talent, they’ve got new pieces that are very talented,” Lakers’ coach Luke Walton said Saturday. “They were very good before they got these new guys.”

The Sixers visited the Lakers on Jan. 29, winning 121-105. LeBron James missed the contest with a groin injury, but is probable for Sunday’s game.

Embiid scored 28 points and grabbed 11 boards at STAPLES Center, while Butler and Simmons added 20 and 19 points, respectively.

Since that game, Sixers’ General Manager Elton Brand and company executed a blockbuster trade acquiring Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers, as well as adding Jonathon Simmons and James Ennis III to the lineup.

The Lakers have since added former Sixer Mike Muscala, who will make his return to The Center Sunday.

Opponent Outlook:

The Los Angeles Lakers lost a pair of games to the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers prior to the trade deadline, but beat the Boston Celtics Thursday night at TD Garden. Rajon Rondo (9.1 ppg, 7.8 apg) hit the game-winning buzzer beater against his former team. James leads his team with 27.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: ABC / WatchESPN