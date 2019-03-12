Homestand Continues Against Cavaliers

Scene Setter:

The 76ers (42-25) will be in high spirits Tuesday hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-50), following Sunday’s decisive 106-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers (42-25).

That big win was marked by an even bigger return, as Joel Embiid (33 pts, 12 reb) was back on the court. For Tuesday’s game, Boban Marjanovic is expected to be available, too.

Marjanovic has missed the team’s last six games due to a knee injury sustained during the Sixers’ defeat of the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 25.

“He is spectacularly genuine as a teammate,” Brett Brown said. “Good people, wonderful person, great teammate.”

Marjanovic made an instant impact after the trade deadline. He joined the Sixers from the LA Clippers alongside Tobias Harris and Mike Scott, and had solid production in his first seven games including a 19-point, 12-rebound performance against the Miami heat on Feb. 21.

As Jimmy Butler takes a planned day of rest Tuesday, Brown said he expects James Ennis III to start in place of the four-time All-Star. Also acquired at the trade deadline, Ennis contributed eight points, five assists and a steal in the win over Indiana.

“Getting around the guys every day, I feel a lot more comfortable with the system,” Ennis said. “It feels good.”

The Sixers and Cavs are even, 1-1, in their season series. Tuesday’s contest will be the final regular season meeting between the clubs.

Opponent Outlook:

At home on the first night of their back-to-back, the Cavs defeated the Eastern Conference second-place Toronto Raptors (48-20), 126-101. Rookie point man Collin Sexton led his team with 28 points, while All-Star Kevin Love added a 16-point, 18-rebound double-double. Cleveland is 3-3 in their last six, with starting center Tristan Thompson sidelined since Jan. 18 with a foot injury.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app