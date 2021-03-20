Homestand Closes with Sacramento

It’s been an action-packed homestand for the 76ers (28-13), and it comes to an end Saturday, when they host the Sacramento Kings (17-24).

The Sixers will look to sweep their season series with the Kings, after winning in Sacramento Feb. 9, 119-111.

Saturday, however, the Sixers will be without two of their leading scorers from that first matchup, with Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise) and Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) both out.

Embiid notched a 25-point, 17-rebound double-double on Feb. 9, while Curry poured in 22 points, shooting 4-for-6 from deep.

Saturday’s contest offers the Sixers a chance to bounce back following a narrow overtime defeat against Milwaukee Wednesday, and a final opportunity to play at home at The Center before embarking on a 13-day, six-game road trip.

A win Saturday would give the Sixers a chance to complete their four-game homestand at 3-1, and offers the team’s fourth chance to play in front of Sixers fans.

“I am so thankful, loving every minute of having fans in the stands,” Dwight Howard (13 pts, 15 reb) said after Wednesday’s overtime matchup. “It means so much to me.”

Doc Rivers left the overtime loss - which featured seven Sixers in double-figures, and a game-tying, overtime-forcing 3-pointer from Furkan Korkmaz (11 pts, 3-4 3PT) - optimistic.

“[Furkan] has been playing great,” Rivers said postgame. “He plays with great confidence, and that’s what we need from him. He’s been great out there.”

“I don’t leave this game discouraged,” Rivers said.

Saturday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Kings visit South Philadelphia for the penultimate stop on a six-game trip through the Eastern Conference.

Sacramento split its first four games on the trip, falling in Atlanta and Charlotte, but winning in Washington, and most recently, Boston on Friday, 107-96.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings to victory over Boston, finishing with 29 points, two rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Richaun Holmes added a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Buddy Hield totalled 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic