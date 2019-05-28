Evaluating Character Key Component to Scouting

For 76ers Senior Director of Scouting Vince Rozman and his team, the pre-draft workout process is much more than a look at on-court performance.

While the scouting team has tracked many of these players and their progress for years, the prospects’ visits to the Training Complex represent chances to learn what the players are like as individuals and teammates -- as whole people.

“If you’re interviewing somebody for any job, you want to be able to actually sit in front of them, and talk to them, and get a feel for who they are as people, and what their experiences have been like, and what led them to this point. You just want to know them as much as possible.”

The Sixers have already hosted a series of pre-draft workouts, and are expected to continue evaluating players throughout the month of June.

Assessing what this year's NBA hopefuls do on the court is important, but intangibles, Rozman says, are important x-factors.

“Character drives a lot of [what we look for], and a guy’s will to win, and will to get better and improve. Their self-awareness of where they are on their improvement scale is very important, so that they know where they have to go.”



.@CycloneMBB's @MarialShayok goes one-on-one with @brianseltzer after a pre-draft workout at the Complex. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/nwUsNj8CUK — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 21, 2019

Preparing for the NBA Draft, which will be held June 20th, is a year-long grind. And once new Sixers join the franchise, the process essentially starts all over again.

“I think in the summer, we do a good job of sitting down and having post-mortems of the past year, and what we could have done better, and what are we missing?” Rozman said. “There’s always a learning process.”