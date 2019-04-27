Featuring New Faces, Familiar Foes Ready to Square Off

For the 76ers and Toronto Raptors, the Eastern Conference Semifinals represents a chance to see which club - for now - comes out on top in the postseason following a series of big moves over the past few months.

The chain of events was a season in the making, and resulted in a seismic shift of All-Star caliber talent.

Toronto’s quest began in the offseason, as a deal with San Antonio ushered in Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. Next came the Sixers’ in-season trade for Jimmy Butler in November.

Then, in the runup to the deadline, it was the Sixers that first acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott from the LA Clippers (plus James Ennis III and Jonathon Simmons as the deadline neared). The Raptors countered with move of their own, adding Marc Gasol.

“Everybody loaded up. They really loaded up,” Brett Brown said at Thursday’s practice, referring not just the Sixers and Raptors, but fellow Eastern Conference contender Milwaukee. “It was an arms race for the Eastern Conference Championship.”

The talent yielded from the Sixers’ trades now account for half of the team’s postseason rotation, headlined by starters Butler and Harris. Toronto, meanwhile, has benefited immensely from Leonard’s MVP-caliber play, and smoothly integrated Gasol into the starting lineup.

“[Marc] Gasol is an incredible acquisition for them,” Brown said of the Raptors’ big man, who has averaged 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in the playoffs thus far.

Here’s a bit more of what to expect from Gasol’s teammates in the North.

Raptors Roster Rundown

Kawhi Leonard

Regular Season: 26.6 PPG | 7.3 RPG |1.8 SPG

Postseason: 27.8 PPG | 6.6 RPG |1.2 SPG

In his first season as a Raptor, Leonard has led his team with a career-high 26.6 points per game, including a 30.3 point-per-game average this season when facing the Sixers. Leonard has already delivered four 20-plus point performances in these playoffs, including two 30-plus point performances in the team’s Game 2 and 5 wins over Orlando. Leonard scored in double-digits in every game he played this season.

Pascal Siakam

Regular Season: 16.9 PPG | 6.9 RPG | 54.9 FG%

Postseason: 22.6 PPG | 8.4 RPG | 53.3 FG%

Drafted by the Raptors in 2016, the third-year forward Siakam has put together a breakout season that many felt was worthy of what would have been his first All-Star berth. Siakam averaged 7.3 points per game in 2017-18, before jumping to 16.9 points per game this season. Siakam’s numbers have increased considerably in the playoffs, tallying five straight 16-plus point performances against Orlando. Siakam notched a playoff career-high 30 points and 11 boards in Game 3.

Kyle Lowry

Regular Season: 14.2 PPG | 4.8 RPG | 8.7 APG

Postseason: 11.4 PPG | 4.8 RPG | 8.6 APG

After going scoreless in his team’s Round 1, Game 1 loss to the Magic, Lowry has contributed four consecutive solid performances, including a 22-point, seven-assist effort in Game 2. He followed that showing up with a 12-point, 10-assist double-double in Game 3. Appearing in five straight All-Star games, Lowry has started in each of his appearances over the last six seasons as the Raptor’s point guard.

Serge Ibaka

Regular Season: 15.0 PPG | 8.1 RPG | 1.4 BPG

Postseason: 9.4 PPG | 7.2 RPG | 1.0 BPG

Ibaka scored in double digits and secured at least eight rebounds in each of his three appearances against the Sixers this season. Ibaka, drafted in 2008, has maintained his strength and productivity artfully, averaging 15.0 points in the regular season (his career high is 15.1 ppg, in both 2016-17 and 2013-14). With Marc Gasol added to the mix, Ibaka now comes off the bench.

Marc Gasol

Regular Season: 9.1 PPG | 6.6 RPG | 0.9 SPG

Postseason: 8.4 PPG | 5.6 RPG | 2.0 SPG

In his 11th season in the league, Gasol showed few signs of slowing down. After playing all 10 of his previous seasons in Memphis, Toronto’s midseason addition may have been a pickup made with the Sixers in mind.

Danny Green

Regular Season: 10.3 PPG | 4.0 RPG | 45.5% 3P%

Postseason: 8.0 PPG | 3.4 RPG | 35.7 3P%

Veteran guard Green attempted 5.4 3-pointers per game, leading the Raptors by shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc (second in the NBA). His 3-point productivity has decreased in the playoffs, shooting 0-3 from deep and 0-4 from the field in his 21 minutes in the team’s Game 5 close-out win. Green scored a playoff-high 13 points in both Games 1 and 4 against Orlando.

Norman Powell

Regular Season: 8.6 PPG | 2.3 RPG | 48.3 FG%

Postseason: 8.8 PPG | 3.6 RPG | 48.6 FG%

Powell led the Raptors’ bench in scoring in their Games 2, 3, and 4 wins over Orlando. He was particularly splashy in Game 4, finishing with 16 points (7-9 FG) and four rebounds. In his fourth season in the league and as a Raptor, the former UCLA Bruin averaged a career high in scoring (8.6 ppg), converting a career high 48.3% of his field goals.

Fred VanVleet

Regular Season: 11.0 PPG | 4.8 APG | 41.0 FG%

Postseason: 7.2 PPG | 4.4 APG | 38.2 FG%

In his third year as a Raptor (and in the NBA), VanVleet made the first 28 starts of his career this past season. His 11.0 points per game represent a career high. VanVleet has played at least 20 minutes in each of the team’s five games versus Orlando, with his best performance (14 pts, 2 reb) coming in the team’s 104-101 Game 1 loss at home.

Jeremy Lin

Regular Season: 7.0 PPG | 2.5 RPG | 2.2 APG

Postseason: 2.0 PPG | 33.3 FG%

After beginning his season as an Atlanta Hawk, Lin was acquired by Toronto in February. Though Lin was counted on for double-digit minutes during his first couple months as a Raptor reserve, he has largely been removed from the team’s playoff rotation.

OG Anunoby

Regular Season: 7.0 PPG | 2.9 RPG