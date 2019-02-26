Harris, Simmons Help Lead Win in New Orleans

Recap:

Though the New Orleans Pelicans (27-35) made a late push, the 76ers (39-22) managed to hang on, winning 111-110 Monday in the Big Easy.

Tobias Harris led the contest with 29 points, his most as a Sixer. He also had 10 rebounds and three assists, giving him 13 double-doubles on the season - a new career high.

Ben Simmons recorded his 34th double-double, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists.

“Just maintaining the lead - offensively and defensively, staying with what we had and communicating,” said Simmons, giving a post-game assessment of the Sixers’ performance. “Just making sure that they felt us throughout the whole game.”

After a tough outing on the boards Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sixers grabbed 58 rebounds as a team in New Orleans.

Jimmy Butler (11 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast) was big for the Sixers down the stretch, hitting two late shots followed by a block of E’Twaun Moore’s potential tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

JJ Redick added 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (left knee soreness), Jonah Bolden got the starting nod at the five spot, and posted nine points, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Anthony Davis scored 18 points in his 21 minutes for the Pelicans. He remained on the bench down the stretch.

Monday’s contest marked the second time this year the Sixers beat the Pelicans by a one-point margin, after besting New Orleans 121-120 on Nov. 21. The Sixers have now swept the season series.

The Sixers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-21) Thursday in Oklahoma City. The last matchup between the teams was a thriller -- with the Thunder winning, 117-115, in the final seconds on Jan. 19. In that contest, Embiid and Paul George led their respective teams with 31 points a piece. The Thunder have won five of their last seven.