Harris Proves Huge on Road Trip

By the time the 76ers packed their bags at Chesapeake Energy Arena to head home from a perfect yet challenging two-game road trip, it was hard not to think more about who was with the team than who wasn't.

And if we’re going to name names here, Tobias Harris would be right at the top of the list.

In a few words, the still-relatively new Sixer was excellent in wins at New Orleans and Oklahoma City. He combined for 61 points (21-35 FG / 7-15 3FG / 12-13 FT) between the two tilts, while adding totals of 15 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Specific to Thursday’s 108-104 victory over the Thunder, the Sixers’ first win at OKC in 10 tries, Harris was at his peak. He went for 10 of his 32 points - a high since joining the Sixers - in a tone-setting first quarter, then later helped close things out in the fourth.

Not only did Harris tally eight straight points on the heels of the Thunder tying the score at 93-93 with five minutes to go, he kept the Sixers’ clutch, timely run going by getting a piece of a close-range dunk attempt from Steven Adams.

In every sense, on both ends of the court, Harris was a game-changer.

“The 8-0 run came at a time you felt like you needed something,” said Brett Brown. “The mindset, the mentality that he wanted that situation - he really sort of embraces those situations, and we needed all of that.”

Largely because, for a third straight game, the Sixers were without Joel Embiid (knee soreness). Fellow big man Boban Marjanovic (right knee) was also sidelined.

No words need to be wasted in this space extolling the virtues and significance of Embiid. Everyone - most of all his teammates and coaches - gets what he means to the team.

But in Embiid’s absence Thursday came the latest opportunity to further appreciate the talent the Sixers have put around their 7-foot All-Star, especially Harris.

.@tobias31 goes for 32 points on 57.9% from the field including five rebounds and 3 assists in the win over OKC! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/INCZw3L90l — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 1, 2019

As was the case in Tuesday’s win in the Big Easy - another narrow triumph, 111-110- the 26-year old Harris again displayed on Thursday how capable he is of scoring in a variety of ways, and at multiple levels.

In his brief stint with the Sixers, we’ve seen an array of skill. Hard cuts to the basket finished by vicious dunks. The finesse touch on floaters. An appetizing menu of options to choose from in isolation - from powerful drives that start from the perimeter and end in the paint, to stone cold pull-up jumpers.

Harris can post from just about any spot in or around the lane as well. Averaging over 20.5 points per game with the Sixers, he’s demonstrated he doesn’t need play calls to do damage.

“He’s just such a versatile player,” said JJ Redick, “he can score in a number of ways.”

On top of all that, Harris moves effectively without the ball, is a willing passer, rebounds, and defends. Put another way, he’s proving to be the ideal fit the Sixers’ front office believed they were acquiring from the LA Clippers at the trade deadline.

Harris thinks the group is coming together.

“As a new team, we’re trying to all feel each other out,” he said Thursday.

The work continues, but as Thursday showed, Harris sometimes make it look natural.