Harris, Marjanović, and Scott Acquired From LA Clippers

PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 6, 2019 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanović and Mike Scott in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

“We are in the unique position to contend now and we think this trade positions us well for the postseason,” 76ers General Manager Elton Brand said. “Tobias is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA and possesses an innate ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, while Boban and Mike provide valuable skillsets, size and depth to our team. All three players bring high character to our locker room and we are excited about their fit alongside Joel, Ben, Jimmy and our entire roster.”

Philadelphia sent Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala and Landry Shamet to the Clippers in the deal. Los Angeles will also receive Philadelphia’s own protected 2020 first-round pick, Miami’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick and Detroit’s 2021 and 2023 second-round picks. The Philadelphia first-round pick is protected Nos. 1-14 from 2020-22 and if it does not convey during that time, it becomes 2023 and 2024 Philadelphia second-round picks.

Harris, who is in his eighth NBA campaign, has appeared in 55 games (all starts) this season with the Clippers, averaging career-highs of 20.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34.6 minutes per game. He is shooting .496 from the field and .434 from three-point range (eighth in the NBA), the highest marks of his career. Harris is one of 10 players in the NBA shooting at least .430 from beyond the arc.

On Dec. 17, 2018, Harris scored a career-high 39 points (15-22 FG) and collected 11 rebounds against Portland. Thirteen of his 18 career games of at least 30 points have come since the start of the 2017-18 season. After leading the Clippers to a 15-6 record over the first month-plus of the season, Harris was named Kia NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for October/November.

In all, Harris has seen action in 519 career games (399 starts) with the L.A. Clippers, Detroit, Orlando and Milwaukee and holds averages of 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.2 minutes per game. He was originally selected by Charlotte with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, before being traded to Milwaukee on draft night. A Long Island native, Harris spent one season at the University of Tennessee, before declaring for the draft.

Marjanović has played in 36 games (nine starts) this season with the Clippers, posting averages of 6.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game, while shooting .607 from the field. He originally signed with San Antonio in July 2015, following a nine-year international career with stops in his native Serbia, Lithuania and Russia. For his NBA career, Marjanović has appeared in 164 games (14 starts) over three-plus seasons with San Antonio, Detroit and the L.A. Clippers and holds lifetime averages of 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Scott has played in 52 games this season as a reserve, tallying 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game. A .357 three-point shooter across his six-plus NBA seasons, Scott set a career-best last season with a .405 mark from beyond the arc. Initially chosen by Atlanta with the No. 43 overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, Scott has appeared in 409 career games (eight starts), averaging 7.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He played collegiately in his home state at the University of Virginia.

“I want to thank Wilson, Mike and Landry for their time as members of the 76ers organization,” Brand said. “They were great teammates and contributors, and consummate professionals. I wish them well in their respective careers.”

The 76ers acquired Chandler this past offseason in a trade with Denver. In his 11th NBA season, he’s seen action in 36 games (32 starts) and is averaging 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.4 minutes per game. In his first season with Philadelphia, Muscala was acquired in a trade with Atlanta in July 2018 and has played in 47 games (six starts) for the 76ers this season. He holds averages of 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Shamet, whom the 76ers selected with the No. 26 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has appeared in 54 games (four starts) during his rookie season. He’s averaging 8.3 points per game and holds a .404 shooting percentage from three-point range.