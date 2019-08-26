Harris, Iverson Unite for Fans
Philadelphia’s biggest sports fans gathered at XFINITY Live! Saturday for 97.5 FM The Fanatic’s annual Fan Fest, and were treated to a few 76ers-themed guest appearances.
Tobias Harris joined the fun, addressing the crowd, appearing on 97.5, and taking photos with the hundreds of fans in attendance.
And can’t forget to thank the @sixers for making this happen! @dlynamCSN pic.twitter.com/4wpBEtYFcH — Devon Givens (@devong975) August 25, 2019
Sixers legend Allen Iverson also greeted the crowds, and was even got a surprise on stage.
real recognize real. @tobias31 x @alleniverson — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 24, 2019
The festivities also included Franklin and Sixers ENT.
After a long day of activities, Harris shared his thanks for the devoted fans attending the event.
Dear Philly fans,@tobias31 has a message for ya @975TheFanatic | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/OHnUviYlpV — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 24, 2019
