Harris, Iverson Unite for Fans

Posted: Aug 26, 2019

Philadelphia’s biggest sports fans gathered at XFINITY Live! Saturday for 97.5 FM The Fanatic’s annual Fan Fest, and were treated to a few 76ers-themed guest appearances.

Tobias Harris joined the fun, addressing the crowd, appearing on 97.5, and taking photos with the hundreds of fans in attendance.


Sixers legend Allen Iverson also greeted the crowds, and was even got a surprise on stage.


The festivities also included Franklin and Sixers ENT.

After a long day of activities, Harris shared his thanks for the devoted fans attending the event.


 

