Harris, Iverson Unite for Fans

Philadelphia’s biggest sports fans gathered at XFINITY Live! Saturday for 97.5 FM The Fanatic’s annual Fan Fest, and were treated to a few 76ers-themed guest appearances.

Tobias Harris joined the fun, addressing the crowd, appearing on 97.5, and taking photos with the hundreds of fans in attendance.



And can’t forget to thank the @sixers for making this happen! @dlynamCSN pic.twitter.com/4wpBEtYFcH — Devon Givens (@devong975) August 25, 2019

Sixers legend Allen Iverson also greeted the crowds, and was even got a surprise on stage.



real recognize real. @tobias31 x @alleniverson

@975TheFanatic pic.twitter.com/2peFt94BUn — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 24, 2019

The festivities also included Franklin and Sixers ENT.

After a long day of activities, Harris shared his thanks for the devoted fans attending the event.