It started strong.

It was fun throughout.

It ended with a Tobias Harris game-winner.

The 76ers (13-6) held off the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers (14-5) Wednesday at The Center, winning in the final seconds, 107-106.

The Sixers got well-rounded performances from their starters, leading by as many as 16, and were 14 with 4:30 to go.

The Sixers ultimately held off the late-charging Lakers in the fourth quarter, despite Anthony Davis putting the Lakers up, 106-105, via a cutting layup with 11.2 seconds remaining.

Coming out of the final timeout, it was Harris who met the occasion, hitting a 15-foot pullup shot off a Seth Curry assist to seal victory for the Sixers with 3.0 seconds remaining.

Subscribe to The Scoop, the daily 5-minute podcast from the 76ers Podcast Network!

LeBron James led the way for the Lakers, finishing with 34 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Davis added 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

While the game-winner was the icing on Harris’ cake, he was strong all evening - concluding the night with 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting, plus seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal.



Tobias Harris this season: 20.1 PPG

6.7 RPG

52.5 FG%

46.1 3P%

82.1 FT% He and Paul George are the only players averaging 20p/5r on 50/45% shooting this season. pic.twitter.com/cv87L2mqy3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 28, 2021

Joel Embiid

Embiid led the way for the Sixers in scoring, finishing with 28 points, including 11 free throws (13 attempts), six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Ben Simmons

Simmons came out hot once again, scoring 6 points in his first three minutes of play. The All-Star finished with his 31st career triple-double, with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal, and a block.

Quote to Note:

After his game-winner, Harris gave props to Matisse Thybulle, who spent most of his evening defending James.

Tobias Harris discusses a cool moment for @MatisseThybulle: “LeBron was talking about how last year, Matisse got a lot of loose balls from him, and he wasn’t going to let it happen today. That’s respect right there, from one of the greats in the game, recognizing Matisse.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 28, 2021

@Sixers Social:

A GAME WINNER!

Up Next:

The Sixers are headed out on a three-game road trip - facing Minnesota, Indiana, and Charlotte - beginning Friday in Minneapolis.

As of Wednesday, the Timberwolves (4-12) have lost five of their last six games. Most recently, the team fell, 130-108, to the Warriors Monday. The Wolves will face the Warriors once again late Wednesday.