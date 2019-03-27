Harris Empowers, Embiid's MVP Chances

Tobias Harris has only been in town a minute, but that hasn't stopped him from quickly putting to good use his platform as an influential professional athlete.

On this episode of The BroadCast, hear about the inspiring all-female panel that Harris recently hosted for a group of West Philadelphia middle school aged girls.

Plus, we check in with NBA.com's Sekou Smith to examine Joel Embiid's MVP chances.

