Harris Chosen to Attend Team USA Training Camp

On the heels of the most productive season of his eight-year NBA career, Tobias Harris was one of 20 players selected to attend this summer's prestigious USA Basketball Men's National Team training camp.

The first phase of the Team USA camp will be held August 5th through 9th in Las Vegas, and mark Harris' first event with the program since 2015, when he was first named to the Men's National Team roster.

The training camp will be used to determine the 12-player roster that will represent the United States in this year's FIBA World Cup, which will be hosted by China from August 31st through September 15th.

"This group of players was picked for a variety of different reasons," said Gregg Popovich, Team USA's head coach. "You’ll find players who are already stars, others who have improved year in and year out, others who are budding stars. "Each of them certainly deserves to have the honor to try out for the team."

Following an intrasquad scrimmage August 10th in Las Vegas, the Men's National Team will resume training in Los Angeles, where it will continue its exhibition slate August 16th versus Spain.