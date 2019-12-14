Harris Aspires to Earn All-Star Bid

Tobias Harris had quite the back-to-back.

Thursday in Boston, he stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Then Friday, when the Sixers hosted New Orleans, Harris finished with 31 points -- his second-highest mark this year -- on 12-for-20 shooting, along with five rebounds and two assists.

Since November 30th, Harris has averaged 24.7 points per game, good for 17th in the NBA. Friday’s 31-point finish marked his second 30-plus point performance in the month of December.



.@tobias31 has been unconscious. 31 PTS | 5 REB | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/FuxBzStsgK — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 14, 2019

With such dazzling performances of late, discussion about the potential for Harris’ first All-Star berth is beginning to percolate.

Asked about the possibility, Brett Brown gave Harris a shining endorsement.

“He’s been so steady, just responsible, reliable, go-to guy,” Brown said Friday. “He’s having a hell of a year.”



"What kind of case is @tobias31 making to be an All-Star?" pic.twitter.com/mwlB8snKOT — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 14, 2019

For Harris, earning All-Star honors would be a dream come true.

“Every night is an opportunity for me to go out there and do the best that I can to help our team win,” Harris said. “I would love to be an All-Star, it’s a goal of mine as a player.”

Even though he shares the floor with a few other All-Stars teammates, Harris has made his presence known as a reliable, tough scorer since the season began. He's averaging 19.8 points per game, plus 7.0 boards per game. His 3.3 assists per game and 49.1% field goal percentage are career-highs.

Personal accolades aside, Harris is a leader on and off the floor. The Sixers' success remains his no. 1 priority.

“I know when I’m on the floor, I never want to come off the floor,” Harris said. “For me, I want to do whatever I can to help us win. Sky’s the limit for our team.”

The next challenge for Harris and his teammates to tackle - the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday at Barclays Center.