A Happy Holiday, as Team Takes Down Bucks

The 76ers have loftier goals than a regular season win over an opponent with the best record in the NBA, but they certainly took the challenge seriously.

The result was a dominant performance in which the Sixers outclassed the Milwaukee Bucks in just about every way, en route to a most impressive 121-109 victory.

The best player on the floor in Christmas Day Eastern Conference showdown? Not Milwaukee's reigning MVP, who was subdued for a relatively normal performance.

The better defensive team? Definitely not the visiting Bucks, which began the day ranked no. 1 in the league.

The more efficient club from the perimeter? That wasn't Milwaukee either, despite its track record.

No, in each of these three key areas, it was the Sixers, which led by as many as 29 points, that ruled the day.

Playing under the ultra-bright spotlight of the marquee date on the league's regular season calendar, Joel Embiid unleashed arguably his best all-around outing of the year, especially when taking Wednesday's first half into account.

By intermission, the two-time All-Star had pumped out 23 of his game-high 31 points. What stood out even more, however, was the defense he played on Giannis Antekoumpo.

From the jump, Embiid was assigned lead coverage on Antetokounmpo, and rose to the occasion. The 7-footer used his size and agility to clog the lane and protect the rim, flummoxing and frustrating his Greek counterpart when Antetokounmpo attempted to get inside.

When Embiid wasn't on the floor, the Sixers asked Al Horford to guard Antetkounmpo, and enjoyed similar results. Antetkoumpo's uneven afternoon ended with an 8-for-27 shooting line that yielded a pedestrian 18 points.

Across the board, the Sixers - in their first of four meetings this season with the Bucks - were the superior group. They hung 38 first-quarter points on Milwaukee, the highest amount surrendered by the Bucks this season.

Ditto for the 69 points the Sixers posted in the opening half. The Bucks, meanwhile, managed only 48 points by the break, which matched a season-low.

On the perimeter, the Sixers flourished. With Tobias Harris leading the way, they nailed a season-best 21 triples.

Harris, who notched 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting, deposited 5 of 7 3-point heaves. Furkan Korkamz went 4-for-5 from outside the arc, while netting 16 points of his own.

Following a career-high 17-assist effort Monday at Detroit, Ben Simmons once again as a superb maestro for the Sixers' attack. He racked up 14 dimes, plus 15 points and seven boards.

'Twas a productive holiday for all, and a noteworthy test passed by the Sixers, as they prepare to enter the heart of their schedule.

The 76ers embark on a four-game road trip Friday, when they travel to Orlando.