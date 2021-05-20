Green Spreads Secrets to Success

Since joining the 76ers in the offseason, Danny Green has left a profound mark on his younger teammates.

From sharing war stories from his three championship seasons, to sharing tips with young players on the bench, Green has his fingerprints are all over the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed.

“The most important thing about Danny… He puts the team first,” Furkan Korkmaz said after Wednesday’s practice. “He’s not putting himself in the first position. At the end of the day, if we win, he’s happy in the locker room.”

“It’s these constant little things,” Matisse Thybulle said of Green’s impact on May 5. “These little, subtle advantages - and Danny’s been huge helping me.”

Green sees championship potential in those young teammates. He says the 2020-21 Sixers share lots in common with his championship teams past:

“On the floor, talent-wise, there’s a lot of similarities,” Green said Wednesday. “We have a good defensive lineup, good defensive front. Great offensive lineup, some unbelievable scorers in the starting lineup, and coming off the bench.”

Throughout the season, the three-time NBA champion and 2016-17 All-Defensive team member has taken it upon himself to teach tricks of the defensive trade.

On April 1, Green had this to say about Thybulle’s defensive abilities:

“He reminds me of a better me.”

But Thybulle’s prowess today is, at least partially, a result of Green’s mentorship.

“[Danny’s] knowledge is so vast when it comes to the defensive end, through his experience and success,” Thybulle said. “He’s always got something little for me, that builds my confidence, builds my ability, and my versatility.”

The 12-year NBA veteran has left his mark on Korkmaz’ defensive game too.

“I like Danny’s mentality on defense,” Korkmaz said April 10 (the night he grabbed a career-high five steals of his own). “Overall, he’s trying to be more of a team defensive player than an individual defensive player. That’s what I’ve learned from Danny.”

“All five guys, when you’re on the same page, you can guard everybody,” Korkmaz added.

As the Sixers’ pre-postseason mini training camp continues, Green’s institutional knowledge has remained key.

“His history, having been a part of so many winning teams - having been a key part of so many winning teams - he has so much to give,” Thybulle said Wednesday.

“Danny Green’s record as a player is incredible,” Thybulle continued. “The fact that he can bring that to the table, it also helps that he’s a smart, articulate guy, that really has a knack for the game - his ability to explain it to people, it’s beyond helpful.”

With the playoffs just days away, Green says it’s all about putting all the pieces together.

“We have a lot of depth, we have a lot of guys, a lot of pieces, a lot of tools,” Green said. “I think guys are buying in, understanding the bigger picture.”

Count Thybulle among those understanding the bigger picture under Green’s tutelage.

“The comparisons [Danny] can make, from this team to teams that have won championships: what we lack, what other teams had, where we need to grow, what we have, what we can build on... That’s more than a skill,” Thybulle said. “That’s life experiences, the career experiences, that very few guys have.”

Korkmaz remains Green’s willing student too.