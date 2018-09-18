Grateful Brown Gives Back Through Annual Free Clinic

Given all the demands on Brett Brown these days - coach of an NBA team, the franchise’s acting head of basketball operations, and family man, taboot - you’d have to figure he’s a pretty busy guy, especially with training camp right around the corner.

But there he was Monday evening at the 76ers Training Complex, for about two hours, giving away his valuable time for free, to any coach of any level or gender who had cared to register and show up for his fourth annual Coach the Coaches Clinic.

The Coach the Coaches Clinic has become a staple feature of Brown’s ‘Coaches Circle’ program, which he launched in the earlier days of his tenure in Philadelphia, now set for its sixth season.

Like the success of the club Brown leads, the reach of his clinic has grown exponentially in recent years.

“Every time I do this, you walk out, and you see fellow coaches, and you’re sort of reminded a little bit about the journey that as the coach of the 76ers I’ve been on,” Brown told Monday’s audience, which feverishly documented the event by means both old school (yellow legal pad and pen) and new (iPhone).

Brown’s first Coach the Coaches Clinic was held in 2015, at Lower Merion High School. According to his memory, it drew roughly four dozen people.

Fast forward to Monday, over 1,000 people were packed inside the Sixers’ gym in Camden, a resounding turnout that Brown called breathtaking.”

His mission has been to use the clinic to give back to a coaching community that has done so much for him.

“I’m the son of a coach, I saw my dad do this my whole life,” said Brown, whose father, Bob, is a member of the New England Basketball Hall of Fame. “I’m grateful that you’re interested to see what we do, to learn a little bit about what we do, and I respect your effort and attention to becoming a better coach.”

If knowledge was what Monday’s attendees came to seek, there was plenty of it to be had.

True to Brown’s coaching style, the clinic was fast-paced and engaging, and was formatted to explain the basics of the Sixers’ system.

Brown’s top three bench assistants - Monty Williams, Billy Lange, and Kevin Young - led various parts of the clinic, while players T.J. McConnell, Mike Muscala, Demetrius Jackson, Anthony Brown, and Norvel Pelle helped out with drills.

Added to the Sixers’ staff this summer, Williams has known Brown for a long time. The two worked together in San Antonio, when Williams was a coaching intern for the Spurs.

To him, that Brown would be so passionate about peeling back the curtain on an at-times clandestine profession like coaching was just another testament to the man’s character.

“It is pretty cool,” said Williams, who played for the Sixers during the 2002-2003 season, and later coached the New Orleans Pelicans. “[Brown] told me about it a couple of weeks ago, and I didn’t understand the magnitude of it. Then, you see all the coaches who get a chance to glean from Brett’s wisdom and his experiences, it’s pretty impressive.

“This is a perfect event, to not only give back, but to show the community where we work every day, to allow them to be part of the journey and growth of our team. It’s a special time. I’m glad I get a chance to be a part of it.”

Among the coaches who filled the grandstands Monday was Keith Stewart. The 53-year old has lived in Camden - on the same street, in the same house, only a few blocks from the Training Complex - his entire life.

He currently coaches youth teams, ages eight to 17, in the city’s ‘Stop the Violence’ league, and summer league.

To have anything in Camden like Monday’s clinic, Stewart said, is a “definite plus.”

“Unbelievable. Nothing like that has ever happened in this city, on any level. We appreciate it.”

The pleasure, no doubt, seemed to be all Brett Brown’s.

“We want you to take something away that can help you, inspire you, share your story with your players,” he said to Monday’s guests. “There is a peace of mind, there is a gratitude that we are in this position that we have a chance to influence. We’ve all been helped. We all need a little bit of help from time to time. To be able to share our story to [reach] young kids, and for me to be at this particular moment the facilitator of that, I’m grateful that you have decided to come and be a part of this.”

Photos by Alex Subers.