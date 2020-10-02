Get to Know Head Coach Doc Rivers
The Philadelphia 76ers have hired their 25th head coach in franchise history - All-Star, NBA Champion, and former NBA Coach of the Year Doc Rivers.
Get to know the Sixers’ new leader, the 11th-winningest coach in NBA history, and second-winningest active head coach:
-
Glenn Anton (Doc) Rivers was born in Chicago, IL, where he grew up playing basketball, ultimately earning a spot playing at Marquette University.
-
At Marquette, Glenn earned his “Doc” nickname in honor of Philadelphia’s own Julius Erving, after wearing a Dr. J T-shirt at a basketball camp.
-
Rivers was drafted 31st overall in the 1983 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks, following his third season at Marquette. He continued his collegiate coursework during his early years as an NBA player, earning his degree from Marquette in 1985.
-
Rivers played 13 NBA seasons - his first eight in Atlanta, followed by stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and San Antonio Spurs.
-
Rivers remains the Hawks’ all-time assist leader (3,866).
-
In his 13-year career, Rivers averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.
-
Rivers earned an All-Star appearance in 1988, and won the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award in 1990.
-
Upon his retirement from the NBA in 1996, Rivers became a head coach just three years later with the Orlando Magic. In the 1999-00 season, Rivers brought the Magic from the bottom of the East to a 41-41 record.
-
Rivers was named NBA Coach of the Year in that first season.
-
After a brief stint as a TV analyst, Rivers continued his NBA coaching career with the Boston Celtics for the 2004-05 season.
-
The Celtics missed the playoffs in 2006 and 2007, before the team acquired Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. In 2008, Rivers led the star-studded team to its most recent NBA championship.
-
Rivers remained in Boston until joining the LA Clippers in 2013, where he led the Clippers to six playoff appearances in the last seven seasons, with three trips to the Conference Semifinals.
-
The Clippers achieved a 564-356 record during Rivers’ time at the helm (.631) and Rivers holds a 943-681 (.581) all-time record as a coach. His 943 wins mark the second-highest total among active coaches, and 11th all-time in NBA history.
-
Rivers has reached the playoffs in 16 of his 21 seasons as a head coach.