Game Preview | Wing Rotation on Forefront of Brown's Mind

After acquitting themselves well in their pre-season opener against a feisty Melbourne United opponent, the 76ers (1-0) will get their first chance to measure themselves against NBA competition Monday, when the Orlando Magic (0-0) visit The Center.

The contest will mark the final domestic appearance for the Sixers before they set out for China, where they’ll play a pair of exhibition outings versus the Dallas Mavericks.

While things went relatively well for the Sixers last Friday (see the encouraging performances delivered by Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, and Ben Simmons; and the defense, too), Wilson Chandler was forced to exit the game early with what was ultimately diagnosed as a left hamstring strain.

With the Sixers announcing that the off-season trade acquisition will be reevaluated in two to three weeks, Brett Brown now has to play around with his wing rotation behind starter Robert Covington.

“It is arguably one of the most important things on my mind, is by the first [regular season] game feeling quite certain that you’ve given that situation a chance to tell you answers,” Brown told reporters Sunday, following a practice session in Camden.

For the time being, Brown said that second-year swing man Furkan Korkmaz, the 26th pick in the 2017 draft, could get increased minutes at the three.

“I want to improve my dribbling,” said Korkmaz, who had seven points and seven rebounds in Friday’s fourth quarter. “I think I’m stepping up my shooting. I just want to keep growing.”

Brown indicated that rookie Landry Shamet could be in the mix for more reps on the wing, too.

Set for their pre-season debut Monday, the Orlando Magic, with Steve Clifford at the helm, are on their fifth different head coach in seven years.

He assumes control of a club that hasn’t had a winning record since 2011-12, but added big man Mo Bamba via this year’s draft.

The sixth pick, Bamba boasts an insane 7-foot-10 wingspan, and played at Texas last season. He spent his final three years of high school at the Westtown School, in Chester County.

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBCSP app