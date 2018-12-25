Game Preview | Team Set for Christmas Clash With Celtics

Scene Setter:

Christmas came early for the 76ers (22-12), as they collected two victories at home followed by a team gift exchange Sunday.

Now, they travel to Boston for a holiday date with the Celtics (19-13), hoping to keep the good spirits alive for Sixer fans.

There’s no shortage of significant recent history between the two teams — the Celtics ousted the Sixers from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference Semifinals just seven months ago. The C’s also bested the Sixers on Opening Night, 105-87.

But both teams will look different when they meet on Christmas Day. Most notably, Jimmy Butler is now a Sixer, and the team is 13-4 with Butler on the floor.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Aron Baynes (left hand) in the second of four regular-season matchups between the two Atlantic Division foes.

“I’m excited to go out there, and on Christmas Day too,” Joel Embiid said Saturday, after the Sixers defeated the Raptors. “That’s special. It’s going to be exciting, and we’re going to have a blast.”

In their past two games, the Sixers have shot 53.4 and 54.1 percent from the field, respectively. Joel Embiid got particularly hot, scoring 24 points against the Knicks, then 27 versus the Raptors.

Calling it “an honor” to play on Christmas, JJ Redick said Tuesday’s opponent in particular gives the game extra significance.

“They are the team that knocked us out of the playoffs this year,” Redick said. “So, we know we have to be at our best to play them.”

When the clubs met in their October 16th season-opener, Ben Simmons was particularly strong, recording a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds.

The point man posted 26 points and 12 rebounds Saturday in the Sixers’ 126-101 victory over the Raptors.

.@bensimmons25 tallies 26 points, 12 boards and 8 assists in the win vs Toronto! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/20ROoMItyg — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 23, 2018

Tuesday’s contest at TD Garden, which begins a five-game road trip, will mark the Sixers’ second consecutive appearance on Christmas Day. Last year, at the other Garden, the team beat the Knicks 105-98.

Opponent Outlook:

Since the Eastern Conference Semifinals, All-Stars Kyrie Irving (22.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 6.4 apg) and Gordon Hayward (10.8, 5.2 rpg, 3.4 apg) have returned to the Celtics’ line-up. Al Horford (12.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.4 apg) returned to the floor Sunday in the Celtics’ 119-103 victory over the Hornets, after a left knee injury sidelined him for seven straight games. Prior to Sunday’s win, the had Celtics dropped three in a row, a skid that followed a season-best eight-game winning streak.

Follow along:

Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network