Game Preview | Team Seeks Season Sweep of Clippers

Scene Setter:

The 76ers (23-14) will look to start 2019 with a bounce-back win, as they visit the Clippers (21-15) on New Year’s Day.

On the heels of Sunday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sixers will be facing another tough opponent. The Clippers are one of the league’s bigger surprises this season.

“We’re going to move on,” Brown said after Sunday’s contest. “This is one of those games. You put it to bed—we’ve got two more games on this road trip—and regroup.”

The Sixers shot just 35.4 percent from the field on Sunday. Joel Embiid’s absence (left knee soreness) was felt, especially on the interior.

The Sixers are currently 1-2 on their five-game road trip. Their match-up with the Clips is the third of four consecutive games against Western Conference opponents.

In their first meeting with the Clippers on November 1st, the Sixers came out on top, 122-113, at The Center.

They’ll hope for a similar outcome Tuesday in Los Angeles, and give fans a reason to keep New Year’s Day celebrations rolling.

Opponent Outlook:

Led by Tobias Harris (21.0 ppg, 42.5 3fg%) and Danilo Gallinari (19.6 ppg, 46.4 3fg%), the Clippers run a balanced attack that has led them to one of the top offenses in the league (3rd-115.9 ppg, 6th-111.7 offrtg). But after a hot start, the Clippers were just 6-9 in the month of December.

Follow Along:

Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network